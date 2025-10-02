Greek yogurt has 'amazing benefits' for the body after workouts, new study says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New research suggests that Greek yogurt offers benefits beyond just protein intake.

In a study published in the journal Nutrients on Aug. 29, Canadian researchers monitored the resistance training of 30 healthy, young adult men and analyzed their post-workout snacks of carbohydrates and Greek yogurt.

Researchers found that adding Greek yogurt to men's diets lowered certain inflammation markers more effectively than carbohydrates alone.

The study suggests that post-workout Greek yogurt not only supports muscle growth, but may also help regulate inflammation.

Inflammation is a normal response to strength training, when muscle fibers develop small tears. It occurs through soreness, stiffness and swelling.

Autumn Bates, a certified clinical nutritionist and author of the upcoming cookbook "How to Eat," told Fox News Digital that Greek yogurt's protein content makes it an ideal post-workout snack.

"Protein is the primary nutrient needed to recover from a workout," she said.

"Greek yogurt is rich in an amino acid called leucine, which is required for optimal muscle repair and recovery. Carbs can help replace muscle glycogen, but it does not provide the building blocks needed, amino acids, for muscle recovery."

Bates, who is also a personal trainer, makes her own Greek yogurt and said she saves about $450 a year by doing so.

To reap the full benefits of the dairy dish, she said to only purchase plain, unsweetened and – ideally – full-fat Greek yogurt.

"Full-fat has been found to be more satiating than low-fat versions, which means you're less likely to snack between meals," Bates noted.

"Plus, full-fat dairy is significantly higher in vitamin K2, which is a necessary nutrient for bone, heart and dental health. Because vitamin K2 is a fat-soluble vitamin, you remove most of it when you opt for low-fat dairy."

Jill Charton, a celebrity fitness trainer based in Georgia, noted Greek yogurt's probiotic benefits, which support gut health.

"However, eating other anti-inflammatory foods like fatty fish, raw nuts and seeds, berries, leafy greens and healthy fats, like olive oil, while reducing processed foods, trans fats, refined sugars and avoiding alcohol and smoking can also help reduce inflammation in our body," she added.

The trainer told Fox News Digital that regular exercise and getting enough sleep are also crucial to reducing inflammatory markers, as well as staying hydrated and avoiding stress.

"Taking high-quality supplements like omega-3 fatty acids, curcumin and certain vitamins, like vitamin D, may help reduce inflammation," Charton added. "But always consult with a healthcare provider and get blood work done so you can see where your inflammation and blood levels are at before starting any new supplements."

If you're not a fan of Greek yogurt's tangy taste, Bates suggests mixing in protein powder to balance the flavor or blending it into a smoothie.

"As long as you're eating enough protein, including protein from Greek yogurt, within 24 hours after your workout, then you'll still see amazing benefits," she said.