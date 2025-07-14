America's dairy farmers and ice cream producers agree to quit using artificial colors

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

America's ice cream will be getting healthy again.

U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Brook Rollins, together with U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Dr. Mary Makary, made essentially this announcement on Monday. (See the video at the top of this article.)

MAHA leaders, together with the International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA) and dairy farmers, announced that artificial colors in ice cream products will be eliminated by the end of 2027.

EVERYTHING TO KNOW ABOUT MAHA

Sec. Rollins told Fox News Digital in a statement, "Each one of these endeavors helps families make better choices and pursue healthier lives."

"I appreciate IDFA members for spearheading this new initiative and finding ways to promote President Trump's Make America Healthy Again agenda," she added.

Michael Dykes, IDFA CEO, said they've reduced sugar by 60% in America's schools and flavored milk, which is the No. 1 product for children.

"This announcement today represents over 40 individual ice cream companies," said Dykes.

"It's the single largest effort of its kind."

Sec. Kennedy commended major food manufacturers that have pledged to take artificial coloring out of their foods.

FAMILY-OWNED ICE CREAM PARLOR DISHING OUT ARTIFICIAL DYE-FREE SCOOPS FOLLOWING BAN

"With this addition today of the dairymen and the dairy food producers, we now have about 35% of the American food industry that has made commitments," said RFK Jr.

He added the stats are in addition to about 35% to 40% of the food industry, which was "already organic and healthy and chemical-free."

Dairy farmers from Michigan, Illinois, Idaho and Indiana were at the press conference.

Schwoeppe Dairy farm owner and fifth-generation dairy farmer Sam Schwoeppe of Indiana touted the benefits of consuming whole milk.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Her parents were foster parents, she said, and she personally witnessed the importance of good nutrition in her life, making it her core to her mission "to feed children."

"I'll never forget one of my brothers arriving [at] our family at the age of nine with gray hair, bald patches on his head and skin flaking off his body due to a lack of nutrition," she said.

"After one month of regular meals, including the dense nutrition provided by whole milk and dairy products — and of course, our regular weekend ice cream parties — he transformed into a little freckled-faced, red-headed boy," said Schwoeppe.

"It is essential we consume good, wholesome food products," she added. "Products containing real dairy are the most nutritious options, and even though ice cream is decadent and has calories, it sure beats the heck out of candy and soda pop for a sweet treat."

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

Dairy products are a good source of essential nutrients such as calcium, potassium and vitamin D, according to the 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines.

Commissioner Makary also announced the FDA will be approving another natural food dye: gardenia blue.

"The sickness of American kids is not a willpower problem. It's not their fault. We can do things that will make the food supply healthier, one step at a time," said Makary.

In May, the FDA approved three natural-source colors in food items: galdieria extract blue, butterfly pea flower extract and calcium phosphate.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The MAHA movement has spread to a number of local communities — with Stella's Homemade Ice Cream in South Carolina, plus King Cone in Plover, Wisconsin, doing away with artificial food dyes, Fox News Digital previously reported.