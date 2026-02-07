2026 Super Bowl food deals: Where to find the best game-day savings

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

You’re hungry, kickoff is approaching — and the last thing you want to do is cook. As the Seattle Seahawks face the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX, restaurants, grocery stores and delivery apps across the country are making it easy to feed your game day crew with specials designed for maximum flavor and minimal effort.

Applebee's

Applebee's is offering 20 free boneless chicken wings for takeout or delivery orders of $40 or more. Use code SBWINGS26 at checkout.

SUPER BOWL SUNDAY MENUS ARE CHANGING; PARTY HOSTS SERVE UP SURPRISES THIS YEAR

Grubhub

Grubhub is delivering week-long deals on several fast-food staples, including $15 off Taco Bell and Popeyes and $20 off Burger King when you spend at least $50 on your order.

The popular food courier service said it will also cover delivery and service fees on restaurant orders over $50.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Order at least $25 worth of food on the Buffalo Wild Wings app or website through Feb. 7 for a Super Bowl Sunday pickup and you'll get a coupon for six free wings starting on Feb. 10.

MOST COSTCO SHOPPERS NEVER CHECK ONE PART OF THE STORE — A MISTAKE THAT COULD BE COSTING THEM HUNDREDS

You must be a Buffalo Wild Wings rewards account holder to redeem the offer.

Denny's

Score 10% off your order of $30 or more when you order on the Denny's app or website Friday through Sunday with code CHAMP10N at checkout.

Aldi

Aldi and Uber Eats have teamed up for a "Save Our Spreads" big game bundle.

From now through Feb. 8, customers will receive 30% off Aldi orders of $60 or more using Uber Eats with code ALDISOS at checkout.

HIGH TAKEOUT PRICES MAKE FEEDING FAMILY OF 9 IMPOSSIBLE AS MOM SHOCKS KIDS WITH AFFORDABLE MEALS

Perkins American Food Co.

With more than 260 locations nationwide, Perkins American Food Co. has a February special that includes a burger, fries and slice of pie for $10.99.

BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse

BJ's $55 MVP bundle kicked off last week and runs through the Super Bowl.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Comprised of one large deep-dish pizza and your choice of three pounds of boneless chicken wings or 30 bone-in chicken wings, the offer is available for pickup and delivery only with orders placed via BJ's website or mobile app.

Instacart

Instacart is running two Super Bowl specials.

With any Kraft Heinz item purchased via the food delivery service, you'll receive $4 off when you spend $24 through Feb. 9.

You can also save $3 when you spend $15 on beer-battered fillets, fish sticks, coconut shrimp and more from Gorton's Seafood now through Feb. 8.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

Miami Grill

Currently serving guests in 23 locations across Florida, Nevada and South Carolina, Miami Grill is offering a "spend $100, get $20 off" special for game day on DoorDash and Uber Eats.

Popeyes

Popeyes rewards members can receive a six-piece bone-in or boneless wing order with a $10 minimum purchase on Super Bowl Sunday, redeemable through the app or website.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

Potbelly

Get free delivery on Potbelly orders of $20 or more by using the promo code "FREEDELIVERY" through Feb. 9.

KFC

KFC rewards members can pick up 20 wings for $20 through Feb. 11.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Chipotle

Between halftime and the third quarter, Chipotle will post a 30-second video on social media featuring a text-to-claim code. The first 100,000 people to text the code to 888222 will score a free entrée.