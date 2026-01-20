Super Bowl Sunday menus are changing; party hosts serve up surprises this year

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

With Super Bowl Sunday just about here, hosts across America are pulling together grocery lists and final preparations for game day.

Many partygoers gathering with friends and family will expect the typical offerings: chicken wings, pizza, nachos, pigs in a blanket and plenty of beer.

But Super Bowl Sunday, the first major hosting event for many people since New Year's Eve, could bring some surprises this year.

AMERICA'S FAVORITE HOT SAUCES RANKED — INSTACART REVEALS THE TOP PICKS

At least one chef has observed some trends she expects will affect game day menus.

Kathryn Neidus, an executive chef at the StoneWater Golf Club in Ohio, told Fox News Digital that people are getting more creative with dips in particular.

"Think jalapeño popper dip, hot bacon pickle dip or crab Rangoon dip," she said.

"There's also more experimentation with what to pair them with — from wonton chips to air-fried vegetables."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

And spicing up the dips doesn't need to be unhealthy. She cited cottage cheese and Greek yogurt as options that are lighter than sour cream but don't sacrifice flavor. nd they align with health trends of recent years.

Baked sliders, a longtime party favorite, are another game day essential that Neidus said offer room for creativity.

The chef cited baked Italian sliders, Buffalo chicken sliders, ham and Swiss with caramelized onions and barbecue brisket sliders as crowd-pleasers that can be prepped in advance.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

"They're also highly customizable, with the option to finish the buns with herbs, cheeses or seasoning blends for added flavor and presentation," she added.

Side dishes may also get a game day upgrade. Neidus said party hosts tend to stick with familiar classics while elevating them with "thoughtful upgrades."

This could include incorporating "caviar, crispy prosciutto, bright vinaigrettes or salsas and added crunch or spice," she suggested.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

"There's also a continued focus on lighter, more health-conscious options, including dishes like Buffalo cauliflower bites or avocado fries."

Last but not least, beverages are essential for a Super Bowl party, and Neidus said that batching cocktails is a must.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"[This] is an easy and convenient option, especially when paired with fun, thoughtful garnishes," she said.

"Sparkling alternatives are also having a moment as hosts look to offer something a little different alongside traditional cocktails."