Super Bowl Sunday menus are changing; party hosts serve up surprises this year

Chef reveals creative dips and elevated classics replacing traditional game day fare

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
‘Fox & Friends Weekend’ co-hosts learn how to make short rib sliders ahead of big game Video

‘Fox & Friends Weekend’ co-hosts learn how to make short rib sliders ahead of big game

Davio’s owner and chef Steve DiFillippo shows ‘Fox & Friends Weekend’ co-hosts how to prepare the perfect game day menu ahead of the big game.

With Super Bowl Sunday just about here, hosts across America are pulling together grocery lists and final preparations for game day.

Many partygoers gathering with friends and family will expect the typical offerings: chicken wings, pizza, nachos, pigs in a blanket and plenty of beer.

But Super Bowl Sunday, the first major hosting event for many people since New Year's Eve, could bring some surprises this year.

At least one chef has observed some trends she expects will affect game day menus.

Kathryn Neidus, an executive chef at the StoneWater Golf Club in Ohio, told Fox News Digital that people are getting more creative with dips in particular.

Friends watching Super Bowl game

A number of Super Bowl party hosts are rethinking classic game day foods as viral trends shape menus for 2026 gatherings, insiders have said. (iStock)

"Think jalapeño popper dip, hot bacon pickle dip or crab Rangoon dip," she said.

"There's also more experimentation with what to pair them with — from wonton chips to air-fried vegetables."

And spicing up the dips doesn't need to be unhealthy. She cited cottage cheese and Greek yogurt as options that are lighter than sour cream but don't sacrifice flavor. nd they align with health trends of recent years.

Mom watching Super Bowl game with son

Super Bowl snacks are getting more inventive this year, with chefs noting increased experimentation in dips and shareable dishes. (iStock)

Baked sliders, a longtime party favorite, are another game day essential that Neidus said offer room for creativity.

The chef cited baked Italian sliders, Buffalo chicken sliders, ham and Swiss with caramelized onions and barbecue brisket sliders as crowd-pleasers that can be prepped in advance.

"They're also highly customizable, with the option to finish the buns with herbs, cheeses or seasoning blends for added flavor and presentation," she added.

Side dishes may also get a game day upgrade. Neidus said party hosts tend to stick with familiar classics while elevating them with "thoughtful upgrades."

Buffalo chicken dip with chips

Dips are becoming a focal point of Super Bowl menus as hosts look for easy, shareable crowd-pleasers. (iStock)

This could include incorporating "caviar, crispy prosciutto, bright vinaigrettes or salsas and added crunch or spice," she suggested.

"There's also a continued focus on lighter, more health-conscious options, including dishes like Buffalo cauliflower bites or avocado fries."

A man's hand reaches for chips in a bowl during a Super Bowl party.

"There's also a continued focus on lighter, more health-conscious options," as opposed to usual fare, as shown above, one chef told Fox News Digital. (iStock)

Last but not least, beverages are essential for a Super Bowl party, and Neidus said that batching cocktails is a must.

"[This] is an easy and convenient option, especially when paired with fun, thoughtful garnishes," she said. 

Cocktail pitcher

Hosts are adding thoughtful garnishes to batched cocktails to elevate Super Bowl beverage offerings. (iStock)

"Sparkling alternatives are also having a moment as hosts look to offer something a little different alongside traditional cocktails."

Andrea Margolis is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can follow her on X at @andreamargs or send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.

