10 fabulous layered desserts for holiday entertaining

These layered desserts make a dramatic presentation for your holiday guests, but you won't have to spend all day baking. Whether, you want to try a new trifle or put together a perfect pudding, these sweet treats are a great way to end your festive meal.

1. Best Shortbread and Eggnog Pudding Trifles

These little pudding cups from Sprinkle Bakes are perfect for those who love the taste of this iconic holiday drink.

Recipe: Shortbread and Eggnog Pudding Trifles

2. No-bake Triple Layer Pumpkin Pie

Cheesecake and pumpkin pie pudding come together in perfect dessert harmony. Laureen King of Art and the Kitchen says that even those who claim they don't like pumpkin pie will be coming back for more.

Recipe: No-bake Triple Layer Pumpkin Pie

3. Nature's Own Strawberry Trifle

Impress your guests with this simple yet stunning dessert. Layers of toasted Honey Wheat Bread, raspberry jam, fresh strawberries and a fluffy whipped cream mixture look beautiful arranged in any glass dish.

Recipe: Strawberry Trifle

4. Tiramisu Cups

This recipe from Sprinkle Bakes is much each easier than a traditional Tiramisu, and guests will love having an individual portion.

Recipe: Tiramisu Cups

5. Rainier Cherry & Raspberry White Chocolate Trifle Cake

This decadent trifle will have all of the chocolate lovers asking for seconds.

Recipe: Cherry & Raspberry White Chocolate Trifle Cake

6. Mile-High Apple Pies

These stacked, mini desserts from The Pampered Chef are a fun way to savor the traditional flavor of apple pie.

Recipe: Mile-High Apple Pie

7. Pumpkin Tiramisu

Fall flavors abound in this layered Italian treat from Sprinkle Bakes. Coffee and pumpkin, what's not to love?

Recipe: Pumpkin Tiramisu

8. Frozen Orange Tortes with Cranberry Compote

These creamy orange tortes feature a jeweled cranberry topping cascading down a fluffy ice cream filling. Say no more.

Recipe: Frozen Orange Tortes with Cranberry Compote

9. Red Velvet White Chocolate Chip Cake

White chocolate chips make this red velvet cake from Delicatessen in New York City a festive treat to share with your most special guests.

Recipe: Red Velvet White Chocolate Chip Cake

10. Chocolate Caramel Rice Krispie Squares

Layers of chocolate and gooey caramel add something new to this staple treat from Art and the Kitchen. These bars will be hard for any guest to resist.

Recipe: Chocolate Caramel Rice Krispie Squares