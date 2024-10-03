Expand / Collapse search
$1 rum cocktail at Applebee's highlights Halloween-themed drink deals

'Dollar Zombie' drink is $1 as advertised — and that's no trick

By Peter Burke Fox News
Published
A popular restaurant chain has resurrected its Halloween-themed $1 rum cocktail drink.

The "Dollar Zombie" returns to Applebee's this year, highlighting several new additions to the menu in October.

Made with rum, passion fruit, pineapple, cherry and lime, the Dollar Zombie is garnished with a gummy candy in the shape of a brain (because zombies eat brains in the movies).

The affordable beverage was first introduced in 2018.

Although the Dollar Zombie has a listing price of just $1 — tax not included — some on social media shared their skepticism, believing the drink to be more of a gimmick than filled with booze.

The "Dollar Zombie" is a rum cocktail that is priced at $1.

"I can already tell by looking at it that [it's] 90% Sprite, 5% blue lemonade or some [expletive], 2% simple syrup and 3% alcohol," one person wrote on X.

But others seemed to embrace it for what it is: a cheap drink.

"Our guests love Halloween, and we take pride in providing an exciting Halloween lineup of a variety of beverages so they can get into the 'spooky spirit' all month long," Nathan Grover, executive director of bar and beverage at Applebee's, told Fox News Digital in a statement.

Applebee's restaurant sign

Other Halloween cocktails on the menu at Applebee's are the new $5 "Boo Lagoon," the "Franken Mama" and "Dracula's Juice."

The Boo Lagoon is described as a "wickedly delicious concoction" made with Bacardi Superior rum, Malibu coconut rum, blue curaçao and pineapple juice. It is served in Applebee's signature margarita glass.

Applebee's, which moved its corporate headquarters from Glendale, California, to Pasadena, California, last year, also has two new offerings from its $10 "Boo-zy Buckets" lineup.

The Franken Mama – a playful take on the Bahama Mama – is essentially a larger version of the Dollar Zombie but with Bacardi Superior rum.

Dracula's Juice is a mix of Patron tequila and Ole Smoky blackberry moonshine with triple sec, strawberry and lemon.

Other Halloween-themed cocktails at Applebee's include, from left to right, the "Franken Mama," which is a larger, premium version of the "Dollar Zombie;" "Dracula's Juice," which is also served in a 32-ounce bucket; and the "Boo Lagoon."

Both are served in a 32-ounce bucket.

"There's a treat for everyone this October at Applebee's," Grover said.

Peter Burke is a lifestyle editor with Fox News Digital. 