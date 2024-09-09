Moviegoers react to double-digit price of 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice'-themed cocktail: 'That’s nuts'

A specialty cocktail appears to have moviegoers shocked by its arguably hefty price tag.

"Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" hit theaters nationwide on Sept. 6 and raked in $110 million in its first weekend, the Associated Press reported.

What also has viewers chatting involves the themed food and drink offerings that are centered around the sequel.

AMC Theatres is offering the "Sandworm Slayer" as one of the drinks in collaboration with the new film. The cocktail is described as a blue and black raspberry flavor with premium vodka and sour candy worms on top, per AMC Theatres' website.

The light blue drink went viral on X this weekend after users shared posts about the price.

Andrew Woods, who is located in Los Angeles, according to his profile, posted a photo of the drink and wrote, "I bought the AMC ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ themed drink. It cost $31."

The social media post garnered more than 115,000 likes and nearly 3,000 comments from people reacting to the cost.

One person wrote, "$31 for a little bit of vodka and some gummy words would make me hate the movie."

Another said, "This is why people don’t go to the movies anymore."

"$31 is robbery," another X user responded, while one person simply said, "That's nuts."

Woods, however, responded to his original post and said that he wasn’t mad at the price, simply that he "thought it was funny" and that he enjoyed the beverage.

Other X users also tried the "Sandworm Slayer" drink and some said it wasn't what they expected.

User @TheJerseyMomma posted a photo of her drink from the AMC Theatres in Bridgewater, New Jersey, and wrote, "Even #Beetlejuice would be disappointed in this Sandworm Slayer drink! It doesn't look like the advertised picture, does it?"

She told Fox News Digital that she paid $22.39 for the drink at the location.

Another user, @KeybladeKatie, told Fox News Digital that she went to a theater in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, and would recommend the drink, which she paid $21 for.

"Got to enjoy a heated reclined seat, tasty food and a Beetlejuice themed drink," she posted on X with a photo of her blue cocktail.

Barry Brakeville, AMC Theatres' director of corporate communication, told Fox News Digital that the price of the drink varies by location as well as liquor laws.

"At 92% of all AMC MacGuffins locations, the 24oz drink price ranged from $15.99 plus tax to $21 plus tax," he noted.

Brakeville said that since Woods' drink was purchased in the state of Illinois, the unique liquor laws resulted in the drink costing $28.25 plus tax, at most.

He added, "Please note, this price was in place only at our high-volume locations in Illinois, which represents just 8% of AMC MacGuffins locations."

The beverage did not come in a collectible cup, which AMC Theatres is offering for other concession drinks.

Other themed items on the menu include a "Handbook for the Recently Deceased" tin that comes with a large popcorn purchase and an AMC exclusive "Grippr" cup with a mystery topper that comes with a large drink purchase.

AMC Theatres is also offering a unique "ICEE" flavor, among other specials at the theaters.

Fox News Digital reached out to Woods for additional comment.