Chicago restaurant serving 'most expensive martini in US' priced at $13K

A new, fancy cocktail served in Chicago, Illinois, will set you back thousands.

Adalina, a restaurant serving Italian cuisine to Windy City patrons, has debuted the expensive martini with a twist.

Regardless of whether the drink is shaken, not stirred, the martini includes an exclusive piece of diamond jewelry.

The restaurant, led by Top Chef alumni Soo Ahn, has collaborated with Marrow Fine, a jewelry brand located just below the restaurant, to offer guests the ultimate luxury experience.

Along with the "Marrow Martini" comes a 9-CWT diamond tennis necklace featuring 150 diamonds set in 14K gold.

Colin Hofer, Adalina's manager, told Fox News Digital via email that as far as the staff are aware, it is quite possibly the most expensive martini in the United States.

"What makes the Marrow Martini truly unique is the seamless fusion of fine jewelry and luxury dining. It’s not just about the cocktail — it’s about creating an elevated experience," he said.

Hofer said inspiration behind the drink was taken from high-end jewelry.

And, the way the drink is crafted sets it apart from your typical martini.

"Instead of traditional spirits like gin or vodka, I chose Mezcal because I believe it has untapped potential as a luxury spirit. Mezcal, much like heirloom jewelry, is often overlooked despite its richness. The particular Mezcal we use is a rare, sought-after brand made from Green Agave, native to the deserts of San Luis Potosí, Mexico," Hofer said.

Jillian Sassone, founder of Marrow Fine, told Fox News Digital via email she suspects the drink will make for memorable evenings.

"Adalina was a natural choice to partner with: not only because of its proximity, but also because of their world-class menu from Top Chef, Soo Ahn. Each time I have visited Adalina, I’m blown away by every dish but also by the palpable energy and excitement in the restaurant," she said.

The martini gives a bold flavor by being paired with other garden-inspired ingredients like heirloom tomato water, chili liqueur and lemon basil olive oil.

"While it’s not something we expect to see sold frequently, it has sparked a lot of interest among our clientele. It's more about creating an iconic experience for a select few rather than broad popularity," Hofer said.

Before being served, the cocktail is smoked in a glass cloche then presented to the customer alongside the necklace.