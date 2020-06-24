Zooey Deschanel, Jacob Pechenik finalize divorce: report

It’s officially over for Zooey Deschanel and Jacob Pechenik.

The estranged couple’s divorce judgment was filed in LA Superior Court three weeks ago, People reports.

According to court docs, the 40-year-old “New Girl” star and Pechenik, 48, will have joint custody of their two children Elsie Otter, 4, and Charlie Wolf, 3.

ZOOEY DESCHANEL'S HUSBAND, JACOB PECHENIK, FILES FOR DIVORCE: REPORT

The couple has also made some legal name adjustments. The actress, who changed her last name to Pechenik when they got married, has restored her last name back to Deschanel, according to the docs. They have also legally changed their kids’ last names to include Deschanel.

“The children’s last names shall always be Pechenik, and Deschanel shall be a middle name only and used only on documents,” documents state, according to The Blast. “This is done to facilitate the joint custody that the parties are sharing and to alleviate any legal confusion when the mother is traveling with the children.”

The exes have also reportedly agreed that they will not be splitting their assets, comprised of “all retirement‚ pension or deferred compensation,” according to People’s report.

The former couple first announced their divorce in September of last year. In a joint statement, Deschanel and Pechenik said, “After much discussion and a long period of contemplation we have decided we are better off as friends, business partners and co-parents rather than life partners.”

ZOOEY DESCHANEL SHARES SWEET BIRTHDAY POST TO BOYFRIEND JONATHAN SCOTT

Then, in October, Pechenik formally filed for divorce from Deschanel after four years of marriage. It’s her second; she was previously married to Death Cab for Cutie frontman Ben Gibbard. They finalized their divorce in 2012.

Deschanel quickly moved on with new man Jonathan Scott. News that she and the 42-year-old “Property Brothers” star — who met on the set of “Carpool Karaoke” — were dating broke a week after she and Pechenik announced their separation.

The pair went Instagram official in October 2019 and made their red carpet debut as a couple the following month.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In January, Scott opened up about his new relationship, saying that their families “clicked.”

Deschanel’s reps did not immediately respond to our request for comment.