Zachary Levi calls out corruption in politics, demands we hold leaders accountable

Zachary Levi is calling out all sides.

When asked about his thoughts on California’s leadership during the LA Fires, "The Unbreakable Boy" star, who is a longtime Los Angeles resident, told Fox News Digital that "integrity" makes a good leader, whether a Democrat or Republican, and "corruption" does not know a party.

"I just think at the end of the day, whether it's in California or anywhere else in the world, I think that what makes a good leader is integrity," he explained to Fox News Digital. "I think that, you know, politics is an unfortunate place that a lot of seemingly otherwise good people might find themselves. But there is so much just corruption in all of it."

He added that people need to put "all of our swords down, stop fighting each other and hold our leadership accountable because they are public servants at the end of the day."

ZACHARY LEVI BLAMES ‘INCREDIBLY POOR' LEADERSHIP FOR LA WILDFIRES, SUGGESTS ‘CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE’ AT PLAY

WATCH: Zachary Levi says great leadership requires ‘integrity’ in light of recent LA wildfires

While speaking about his new faith-based film, "The Unbreakable Boy," the 44-year-old also told Fox News Digital that he learned to deal with adversity through prayer as well as leaning on his family and friends.

"We're always looking for an answer outside of ourselves when the reality is God is the place that we ought to be turning instead of that," he said, adding that he would be "remiss" if he did not admit that he has turned to alcohol occasionally when dealing with something difficult.

WATCH: Zachary Levi calls for California leadership to be 'held responsible' amid ongoing wildfires

"I mean, self-medication is something I think that a lot of us struggle with, right?" he added.

In "The Unbreakable Boy," Levi plays a father who finds faith while dealing with his son’s autism and brittle bone disease diagnosis.

"We're always looking for an answer outside of ourselves when the reality is God is the place that we ought to be turning instead of that." — Zachary Levi

"I think that's one of the beautiful parts of this story, is that Scott is not somebody of faith to begin with," Levi explained. "He's somebody who thinks that, ‘No, I've got this. I'm in control.’ He's got this kind of idealized idea of what his life is supposed to be, the expectations of what his life is supposed to be. And he's just brought to his knees in all of that because that's not how life goes."

Levi added, "We don't get to control every aspect of our life."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

In real life, Levi is expecting his first child with girlfriend Maggie Keating.

The "Shazam!" star announced the news on Instagram in December, saying he had started prioritizing his health because he knew some things needed to "shift" before he was ready to think about having a baby.

He said once he made some priority shifts in his life, "very quickly God brought a brilliant, honest, grounded, and deep love into my life thru the angelic form of" Keating, adding that he is "stoked out of my mind" for the baby.

WATCH: ‘The Unbreakable Boy’ star Jacob Laval says Zachary Levi was great to work with as onscreen dad

Levi told Fox News Digital that what drew him to "The Unbreakable Boy" was that it "wasn't just some squeaky clean, feel good movie."

"This is something that leaves audiences with a lot of hope and a lot of love and a lot of acceptance of the journey that we're all on, but we had to go through the darkness and the depths in order to get there," he explained.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"So, for me personally, in my life, prayer is a big part of that. Leaning on my family, leaning on my friends, you know, these are all aspects of trying to get back to what is most important and recognizing that radical acceptance, like truly radically accepting where God has you, what is in your life, and seeing the miracles in that, seeing the blessings in that," he said.

He added that hardships can actually be blessings, which he says is exemplified in his character's onscreen relationship with the actor who plays his son.

He said while no one would wish for their child to have medical issues, he hopes that the movie shows people there is a "silver lining" and that "there's something that's still beautiful in all of that."

WATCH: Zachary Levi gets through tough situations through prayer, leaning on family and friends

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"And the character that Austin represents, the optimism, the boundless optimism, the love, the acceptance even of the bullies that are, you know, treating him poorly in school, that he sees their heart, that he sees that they are sad. It's one of the most powerful moments in the movie. So, yeah, all of that," he said.