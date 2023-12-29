Zac Brown separates from wife Kelly Yazdi after four months of marriage

Zac Brown and estranged wife Kelly Yazdi are "in the process of divorce," his representative confirmed to Fox News Digital.

"We are in the process of divorce. Our mutual respect for one another remains," they said in a joint statement.

"We wish each other the best and will always appreciate our time together. As we navigate this personal matter, we simply request privacy during this time."

The former couple married in August in Georgia and hosted a wedding celebration last month at a bowling alley, sources told Fox News Digital.

Brown, 45, proposed to Yazdi in 2022 on a vacation in Hawaii. A source shared with People magazine that the proposal was "very intimate, and the couple has kept it very private."

The "Chicken Fried" singer was previously married to ex-wife Shelly Brown for 12 years before announcing their divorce in 2018. They have five children.

"We feel blessed to be on such an incredible journey in life, and sometimes the journey begins to lead in different directions. It is with deep love and respect that we announce we are separating as a couple," Zac and Shelly told People in a joint statement at the time.

"We have led a whirlwind life together, growing into a beautiful family with five amazing children, and while life will be rearranging a bit, our love and commitment to our family will always be there.

"This was a difficult decision, but we’ve done plenty of tough things together, and this is our next venture — love, mutual respect and care for each other are what we are moving forward with."

Brown is the lead singer of his country music band. The award-winning group has released seven studio albums, two live albums and one greatest hits album with massive commercial success from the hit song "Chicken Fried."

Their first album, "The Foundation," is certified triple platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America, and its follow-up catalogs, "You Get What You Give" and "Uncaged," both went platinum.