Country star Zac Brown engaged to model Kelly Yazdi

Zac Brown – the founder, frontman, and lead vocalist of the Zac Brown Band – is engaged to model and actress Kelly Yazdi, Fox News Digital can confirm.

Brown, 44, reportedly proposed to Yazdi, 31, "a while ago" while the couple was on vacation in Hawaii. A source shared with People magazine that the proposal was "very intimate and the couple has kept it very private."

Although the exact length of the country star and Yazdi's relationship is unclear, the "Hawaii Five-O" actress accompanied the Zac Brown Band on tour for their latest album, "The Comeback."

In July, the Zac Brown Band uploaded a video for Brown's birthday, where Yazdi was seen with a ring on her engagement finger.

Zac's engagement comes four years after he divorced his wife of 12 years, Shelly Brown.

"We feel blessed to be on such an incredible journey in life and sometimes the journey begins to lead in different directions. It is with deep love and respect that we announce we are separating as a couple," the former couple told People in a joint statement at the time.

"We have led a whirlwind life together growing into a beautiful family with five amazing children and while life will be rearranging a bit, our love and commitment to our family will always be there," the statement continued. "This was a difficult decision, but we’ve done plenty of tough things together and this is our next venture — love, mutual respect, and care for each other are what we are moving forward with."

The parents of five asked fans to respect their privacy.

"Family comes in all different forms," they said. "We would like to ask that rather than commenting or spending any energy towards this, that you take this moment to send love to your family, in honor of ours."

The duo married in 2006 and share daughters Justice, 15, Lucy, 14, Georgia, 12, Joni, 11 and son, Alexander, 8.