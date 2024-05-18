Zac Brown granted temporary restraining order against estranged wife after suing her: report

Zac Brown was reportedly granted a temporary restraining order against estranged wife Kelly Yazdi after suing her over an Instagram post.

The 45-year-old filed a lawsuit in Georgia Friday requesting "an emergency temporary restraining order, injunctive relief, and damages arising out of several past and threatened violations" of a confidentiality agreement that Yazdi had signed, Fox News Digital confirmed.

On Saturday, Entertainment Tonight reported that Brown had been granted the restraining order against Yazdi, which would require her to remove an Instagram post that he claimed had violated the confidentiality agreement and damaged his reputation.

The "Keep Me In Mind" singer also asked that the order prevent Yazdi from "making any defamatory, false, untrue, or otherwise damaging statements" about him, his family and members of the Zac Brown Band, according to documents obtained by NBC.

The documents did not indicate which of Yazdi's Instagram posts Brown was seeking to have removed from her account, according to NBC.

The lawsuit said Yazdi had signed the confidentiality agreement during her employment with the Zac Brown Band from August 2022 to February 2024.

Brown told NBC in a statement he "took the steps necessary to enforce an agreement between us to maintain personal and business affairs in confidence and to protect my family from online harassment and speculation."

The musician said his "only hope is for us to keep private matters private and to move forward with the mutual respect we had agreed to show one another when we parted ways."

In December, Brown and Yazdi announced they had separated after four months of marriage.

"We are in the process of divorce. Our mutual respect for one another remains," they said in a joint statement to Fox News Digital.

"We wish each other the best and will always appreciate our time together. As we navigate this personal matter, we simply request privacy during this time."

The former couple married in August in Georgia and hosted a wedding celebration in November at a bowling alley, sources told Fox News Digital.

Brown, 45, proposed to Yazdi in 2022 on a vacation in Hawaii. A source shared with People magazine the proposal was "very intimate, and the couple has kept it very private."

The musician was previously married to ex-wife Shelly Brown for 12 years before announcing their divorce in 2018. They have five children.

Brown is the lead singer of his country music band. The three-time Grammy Award-winning group has released seven studio albums, two live albums and one greatest hits album with massive commercial success from the hit song "Chicken Fried."

Their first album, "The Foundation," is certified triple platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America, and its follow-ups, "You Get What You Give" and "Uncaged," both went platinum.

Yazdi's website says she is a "SAG-AFTRA actress & stuntwoman, professional model, huntress and brand ambassador." The website also notes she is the founder of Ride Wild, a platform for female powersport riders.

Yazdi's credits include appearances in the TV series "Hawaii Five-O" and the movies "The Beautiful Ones" and "The Martial Arts Kid."

After their split, Yazdi followed Brown on social media and deleted all photos of him from her Instagram page, according to ET.

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.