Zac Brown Band cancels Canada concert Friday night after some members denied entry at border

Zac Brown Band said it was forced to cancel its Friday night concert in Vancouver, British Columbia, just hours before they were set to perform after some members of the group weren't allowed across the Canadian border.

"We’re sorry to announce that we won’t be able to perform in Vancouver tonight," the band wrote on Facebook Friday evening. "Our Canadian fans are incredible, and we would love nothing more than to share an evening of music together. Some of our crew members had charges on their records from over a decade ago that have since been removed."

The eight-member band went on to say they have performed in Canada regularly over the last 10 years and did two shows there just this year.

"Each time we’ve come to Canada, we have been at the mercy of a single border agent who decides who is allowed in to work, and unfortunately, not everyone was able to make it in the country last night," their statement said.

The group called themselves a "family" and a "tribe," saying they "stick together and support each other and we never leave anyone behind."

The Georgia-based band said they would "always play where we are welcome and appreciated" and apologized again for the cancelation, adding that they "pride" themselves on "showing up with excitement and professionalism."

The band has been touring through the U.S. and are scheduled to perform in Portland, Oregon Saturday night. They have showed in California, Arizona and Tennessee before traveling to the U.K. and Ireland at the beginning of next year.

The group has been together 20 years.