Zac Brown Band cancels Canada concert Friday night after some members denied entry at border

The eight-member group said they perform in Canada regularly but are always 'at the mercy' of a 'single border agent' who decides if they're allowed into the country or not

Brie Stimson
By Brie Stimson
Zac Brown Band said it was forced to cancel its Friday night concert in Vancouver, British Columbia, just hours before they were set to perform after some members of the group weren't allowed across the Canadian border. 

"We’re sorry to announce that we won’t be able to perform in Vancouver tonight," the  band wrote on Facebook Friday evening. "Our Canadian fans are incredible, and we would love nothing more than to share an evening of music together. Some of our crew members had charges on their records from over a decade ago that have since been removed."

The eight-member band went on to say they have performed in Canada regularly over the last 10 years and did two shows there just this year. 

Zac Brown Band attends the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 20, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Zac Brown Band attends the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 20, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

"Each time we’ve come to Canada, we have been at the mercy of a single border agent who decides who is allowed in to work, and unfortunately, not everyone was able to make it in the country last night," their statement said. 

The group called themselves a "family" and a "tribe," saying they "stick together and support each other and we never leave anyone behind."

    Zac Brown of the Zac Brown Band performs onstage during 2013 Stagecoach: California's Country Music Festival held at The Empire Polo Club on April 28, 2013 in Indio, California.

    The Zac Brown Band performs at the Grammys Nashville Chapter Block Party on May 17, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Georgia-based band said they would "always play where we are welcome and appreciated" and apologized again for the cancelation, adding that they "pride" themselves on "showing up with excitement and professionalism." 

The band has been touring through the U.S. and are scheduled to perform in Portland, Oregon Saturday night. They have showed in California, Arizona and Tennessee before traveling to the U.K. and Ireland at the beginning of next year.  

The group has been together 20 years.  

