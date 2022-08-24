Zac Brown Band announces special ALS benefit show in Nashville

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Zac Brown Band has been traveling the country for their "Out in the Middle Tour" and just announced they will also be heading an ALS benefit show in Nashville next month.

The show will take place at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee on Thursday, September 22. John Driskell Hopkins, a member of Zac Brown Band, was diagnosed with ALS in December 2021 and shared the news in May.

"Playing in Nashville, our home away from home, is always something special," the band wrote on their Instagram post announcing the show. "This particular one is meaningful because we're raising awareness and funds for one of our very own through @hoponacure."

"We see all the love and support @johndriskellhopkins has received thus far so we're going bring the house down and show folks a good time in appreciation," the band continued.

Hopkins spoke about his ALS diagnosis in May and also announced his foundation, Hop On A Cure, which aims to fund research to find a cure to the disease.

All the proceeds from the show will be donated to Hop On A Cure. After the benefit show, Zac Brown Band will finish out the last couple of months of tour, with the last show wrapping up in Phoenix, Arizona on November 19.