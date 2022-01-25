YouTuber Melanie Ham dead at 36 after cancer battle

YouTuber Melanie Ham has died following a battle with cancer.

Ham's husband Robert shared the news of her death on her social media platforms. Before the 36-year-old crafting YouTuber's death on Jan. 12, she regularly discussed her cancer diagnosis with her followers.

Ham had been diagnosed with a type of sarcoma called epithelioid angiomyolipoma. Sarcomas are "rare" cancers that typically develop in the soft tissues, including fat, muscles, blood vessels, nerves, deep skin tissues and fibrous tissues, according to Johns Hopkins.

"It is with a heavy heart and deep sadness I share the news of the passing of my sweet, amazing, beautiful wife Melanie," Robert captioned a handful of photos of Ham. "If you’ve been following our journey I’m sure you were, like us, hopeful she could defeat this insidious disease."

STARS WE'VE LOST IN 2022

"Over the past few months things have been progressively getting worse and we’re thankful that we made it to this point through the holidays and tried to make every moment count."

Robert went on to reveal the couple was set to celebrate their anniversary nine days before Ham's death.

"We are short 9 days of our 16 year anniversary," he continued. "My family, our doctors, our nurses and especially Melanie fought until the end and did all we could do to avoid today, but that is not our path. Let me reassure all those rooting for us, Melanie fought like a warrior queen."

He noted that "despite the deep grief my family and I feel today we want to celebrate an amazing woman and a life well-lived. She loved passionately, created beautifully, provided abundantly and was my best friend all the way to the end," he said.

"She was an extraordinary woman and God has another beautiful angel," Robert added. "She can now walk, and sing, and dance in a way her body did not allow over the last few months. She relied on her faith in Jesus all the way to the end and she will always be with me."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

A celebration of her life will be held on Jan. 29 in California, according to a post on her social media.

"Colorful attire encouraged," the announcement stated.

Ham became popular on YouTube for her how-to crafting videos. At the time this article was published, Ham had over 800,000 subscribers on YouTube and more than 47,000 followers on Instagram.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The last video Ham had uploaded to YouTube featured her teaching beginners how to crochet.