YouTube star Myka Stauffer will not face charges following scandal over rehoming adopted son, authorities say

YouTube personality Myka Stauffer will not face charges after Ohio authorities launched an investigation into the welfare of her former adopted son, said an official at the Delaware County Sheriff's Office in Ohio to Fox News on Wednesday.

"We can confirm there will be no charges. The request was a for a wellbeing check and that's what we did," said Tracey Whited, community and media relations manager for the department.

YOUTUBE STAR MYKA STAUFFER BREAKS SILENCE AFTER REHOMING HER ADOPTED SON

A redacted incident report obtained by Fox News shows that the sheriff's office conducted wellbeing checks on Stauffer's former adopted son Huxley as well as her biological children. The documents explain that the investigation was launched after a nearby police department received "several phone calls" by tipsters questioning the validity of Stauffer's rehoming of Huxley and raising concerns over possible human trafficking.

Myka and her husband, James, spoke out earlier this week in response to the backlash they received following the now-deleted video they posted in May announcing their decision to rehome Huxley. The couple adopted the child from China in 2017.

Huxley was diagnosed with autism and Stauffer explained that the couple “felt that he needed a different fit" to assist with his "medical needs."

According to the report, two sheriffs met with Huxley and his new adoptive parents on June 9, where they observed the adoptive mother "singing a song to him as he was sitting on her lap smiling."

PETITION TO BLOCK 'HABIT' FILM WHERE PARIS JACKSON PLAYS JESUS GARNERS THOUSANDS OF SIGNATURES

The report added that Huxley spoke the words "momma" and "go" in addition to using sign language.

Huxley "seemed very active and showed no signs of any abuse from what I could see," an officer concluded in the report.

Similarly, the document confirms that authorities found "no signs of physical abuse against any" of Stauffer's biological children.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"As far as the talk of possible human trafficking...it was determined that the process of his adoption is being conducted legally. At this time the investigation will be closed out with no further follow up from our Office," the report concluded.