YouTube star Myka Stauffer breaks silence after rehoming her adopted son

Parenting YouTube Myka Stauffer broke her silence after announcing via social media that she rehomed her adopted son, Huxley.

The social media star said she takes “full responsibility” for the backlash she’s received as well as the “hurt” she caused Huxley and fans.

Stauffer, 33, adopted Huxley from China in 2017. He was later diagnosed with autism and earlier this year, the YouTuber and her husband, James, announced they “felt that he needed a different fit and that his medical needs, he needed more” and rehomed the 4-year-old.

"This decision has caused so many people heartbreak and I'm sorry for letting down so many women that looked up to me as a mother," Stauffer said in a statement penned on Instagram. “I'm sorry for the confusion, and pain I have caused, and I am sorry for not being able to tell more of my story from the beginning.”

The blogger, who heavily documented Huxley’s adoption journey on YouTube, said she was “naive” about the intricacies of adoption and “was not selective or fully equipped or prepared.”

"I can't say I wish this never happened because I'm still so glad Huxley is here and getting all of the help he needs," Stauffer continued. "I also know that even though he is happier in his new home and doing better that he still experienced trauma and I'm sorry, no adoptee deserves any more trauma."

She added: “I wanted to help so bad I was willing to bring home any child that needed me. For this, I was naive, foolish, and arrogant."

Stauffer then directed her apology to “every adoptee, adoption parent, and special needs parent.” She said, “I’m sorry for hurting the community in any way.”’

The YouTuber then went on to dispute claims that she adopted Huxley for financial gain.

“While we did receive a small portion of money from videos featuring Huxley and his journey, every penny and much more went back into his care," she said. "Getting Huxley the care and services he needed was very expensive and we made sure he got every service and resource we could possibly find."

Stauffer also denied being under investigation by authorities.

"We love Huxley and know that this was the right decision for him and his future," she concluded. "Praying that Huxley only has the best future in the entire world."

Stauffer and her husband posted a now-deleted video on YouTube in May revealing that they were rehoming Huxley after being with him since 2017. The couple claimed the 4-year-old had “a lot more special needs that we weren't aware of, and that we were not told” when they adopted him.

“There's not an ounce of our body that doesn't love Huxley with all of our being,” the mommy blogger said.

Stauffer lost thousands of followers since announcing Huxley was rehomed.