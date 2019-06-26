YouTube star Etika's cause of death revealed

YouTube star Desmond “Etika” Amofah, whose body was pulled from the East River earlier this week, drowned in what officials have deemed a suicide, authorities announced Wednesday.

Police confirmed Tuesday that the 29-year-old’s body was discovered shortly before 6:30 p.m. Monday in the East River near the South Street Seaport.

Amofah vanished on June 19, after posting a cryptic, 8-minute video to his thousands of followers, in which he spoke about his suicidal thoughts.

“I’m sorry for leaving such a stained legacy,” he said in the since-deleted video. “I hope that my story maybe helps to make YouTube a better place in the future where people know boundaries and limits and how far things should go.”

His belongings, including his New York state driver’s license, cellphone and clothing, were found the same day on the Manhattan Bridge, sources said at the time.

Anyone experiencing suicidal thoughts or tendencies is urged to call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

