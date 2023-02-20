Yellowstone clue baffles 'Jeopardy!' contestants on Ken Jennings’ final show before hiatus

Host Ken Jennings is taking a break from hosting "Jeopardy!" but left the players stumped one last time.

Last Friday’s "Final Jeopardy" category was national parks, and the players were presented with this question, "It’s named for a river indigenous people called ‘MI TSE A-DA-ZI, translated by French-speaking trappers as ‘Pierre Jaune.’"

Two of the players, Laura Donegan, a physician, and Stephen Webb, a data scientist and reigning "Jeopardy!" champ who had been dominating in the game, seemed to struggle for the answer.

Will Travis, an accountant, came into the final round in second place, and knew the correct response, which was, "What is Yellowstone?"

As Jennings revealed, "Pierre Jaune" literally translates from French to "Yellowstone."

But Travis only bet enough to make it to $9,601, which couldn’t beat Webb’s final winnings of $19,930. Despite the wrong answer, Webb kept his winning streak going to become a three-day champion.

Fans online thought the question was a no-brainer.

A Twitter user wrote, "Surprised they didn't all get this one. French is so common."

Another commented, "Pretty simple."

And a third wrote, "Lol they literally spell it out for you if you’re even moderately literate in French or the etymology of Peter."

As for Jennings, he’s taking a pre-scheduled break as Mayim Bialik takes over as host for the show’s "High School Reunion Tournament" through March 9.

Jennings is expected to return after that run of episodes.