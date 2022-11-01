'Jeopardy' fan favorite Ryan Long loses in shocking 'Tournament of Champions' premiere

"Jeopardy" fan favorite Ryan Long returned to the beloved show on Monday, only to ultimately lose.

Long, who won 16 consecutive games back in June, lost in the first round of the beloved show's "Tournament of Champions," which premiered on Monday.

The Philadelphia-based Uber driver competed against attorney Megan Wachspress and executive assistant Maureen O’Neil, two of the lower-seeded contestants in the competition. Many viewers expected Long to easily win over the two, as his previous 16-win streak garnered him nearly $300,000.

Throughout the game, Long became increasingly stumped. One category entitled "This Category is Confusing" lived up to its name by totally stumping the former champ.

"I don’t know, couldn’t begin to guess," Long quipped at one point during the show.

Ultimately, O’Neil won and advanced to the semi-finals. Long and Wachspress exited the game.

"Wow, the first upset is in game 1! I hope this sets the stage for a wild and fun tournament! Let’s goooo!" one fan of the show wrote on Twitter, while another stated, "Absolutely shocking turn. Seemed this would be a cakewalk for Ryan."

The contestants invited back were chosen by "Jeopardy!" executives who they felt deserved a second chance.

Last month, the show's co-hosts Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik sat down for an interview to discuss the longtime game show’s future for the first time since being named the late Alex Trebek’s permanent successors.

"We miss Alex every day. But luckily, it still feels like 'Jeopardy!'" Jennings said during an interview with "Good Morning America."