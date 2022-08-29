Expand / Collapse search
Watch 'Yellowstone's' new season 5 teaser that debuted during the VMAs: 'All Will Be Revealed'

Kevin Costner will reprise his role of John Dutton in season five of 'Yellowstone'

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
A highly anticipated glimpse into season five of "Yellowstone" was shared during the 2022 Video Music Awards on MTV.

Patriarch John Dutton, portrayed by Kevin Costner, and his family are back with a vengeance, ready to defend their land. 

During the VMA's, a snapshot of what is to come starting Nov. 13 on Paramount+ was revealed, much to the delight of fans. 

The cast of "Yellowstone" is fronted by Kevin Costner, who plays patriarch John Dutton.

The cast of "Yellowstone" is fronted by Kevin Costner, who plays patriarch John Dutton. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Paramount Network)

BEHIND THE SCENES OF 'YELLOWSTONE' STAR KEVIN COSTNER: DIRECTOR, TWO-TIME OSCAR WINNER, AND MORE

Fans took to social media to share their glee for the return of the beloved Western, writing, "Yellowstone deserved to be on at least one award show this season," which is likely a nod to "Yellowstone" being snubbed from any Emmy Award nominations this past year.

Ian Bohen, who plays the ranch hand Ryan, took to his Twitter to write, "Bad Bunny ain't got nothin' on this season."

Ian Bohen took to his Twitter after the season 5 teaser of "Yellowstone" was released during the VMAs, writing that performer Bad Bunny has "nothin' on this season."

Ian Bohen took to his Twitter after the season 5 teaser of "Yellowstone" was released during the VMAs, writing that performer Bad Bunny has "nothin' on this season." (Mark Sagliocco)

Costner reposted the trailer to his Instagram story. The robust ensemble cast also includes Forrie J. Smith, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly and Gil Birmingham.

In the teaser, you can hear Costner's character say, "We’ll show the world who we are and what we do."

"Yellowstone" will return in November for season 5.

"Yellowstone" will return in November for season 5. (Paramount Network)

Yellowstone has amassed enormous success, even landing a prequel series "1883" with Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer.

