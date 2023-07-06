‘X-Men’ star Rebecca Romijn kept silent amid #MeToo because both directors she had 'issues' with 'got theirs'

Rebecca Romijn says she didn’t previously speak up at the height of the #MeToo era because the two directors she had "major issues" with already "got theirs."

"I didn’t feel like I needed to say anything," the "X-Men" actress told The Independent Wednesday. "I know the two people that I worked with had it coming, and they got theirs."

One of those directors was Brett Ratner, who worked with Romijn, 50, in "X-Men: The Last Stand."

The supermodel, who played Mystique in the original trilogy, said she didn't "want to throw anyone under the bus ... except for Brett Ratner."

"I was not happy working with him, but he’s been canceled," she said of Ratner. Of him and the other unidentified director, she added, "I don’t need to say anything else."

Ratner was accused of sexual misconduct by six women in 2017, including Olivia Munn and Natasha Henstridge.

Elliot Page also accused him of "homophobic and abusive" behavior on "The Last Stand."

Ratner has denied the allegations against him.

Romijn said she knew Bryan Singer, director of 2000’s "X-Men" and its follow-up, "X2: X-Men United," also had his "fair share of stuff" and struggled with her positive memories of working with him.

"He’s a fantastic filmmaker, you know? It was amazing watching him work," she admitted. "And you have to decide if you want to try and separate those two things. I know that the other cast confronted him about things. But I was not a part of that. I wasn’t there for it, so I can’t really speak to it.

"There was drama on set, and I witnessed it and I heard a lot about it," Romijn said. "And he sometimes didn’t come in prepared. But he would show up and, without any preparation whatsoever, direct the most awesome scene that he was able to put together because he’s such a good filmmaker."

Romijn didn't make it clear if the second director she has "major issues" with was Singer or someone else she left unnamed. Fox News Digital has reached out to her reps for clarification.

Singer's alleged drug use on the set of "X-Men United" prompted an intervention by the cast, both Alan Cumming and Halle Berry have said.

He has also been accused of underage sexual misconduct by multiple men. Singer has denied the allegations.