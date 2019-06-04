WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair slams former agent, accuses her of stealing money

WWE Hall of Fame wrestler Ric Flair blasted his former agent in a heated 18-minute video.

In a clip posted to Flair's YouTube account, the Nature Boy accused Melinda Morris Zanoni of embezzling money from him and refusing to renew his trademarks. (He did note that he was able to preserve his trademarks with help from the WWE.)

“Let’s just start with the fact that she stole money from me,” Flair, 70, fumed in the video, posted on Monday night. “She actually embezzled money from me — it’s documented, I’ve got the records, and I’ve talked to an attorney prior to making this video.”

Flair was recently hospitalized and fitted for a new pacemaker after numerous health scares. While he boasted of several stars (including Vince McMahon, country singer Darius Rucker and rapper Offset) visiting him and reaching out while he was under the weather, he says Zanoni never reached out to see how he was doing.

"Melinda, I don’t know how you live with yourself," he said. "Twenty years friendship, 10 years my agent. Not a text, you didn’t drive down to the hospital. You just didn’t give a s--t. And you assumed I was gonna die, like a lot of people did. And you just grabbed all the money you could run with."

Flair stopped working with Zanoni and Legacy Talent Entertainment after a separate medical scare in 2017.

He said over the weekend of his recent hospitalization, "What happened was, this is the fourth time I've been in [the hospital] in seven weeks," he said. "The other ones I was able to just lay low and go in for procedures. They finally figured out what type of pacemaker to put on me. Which I found out just exactly how important the operation of your heart is — you can't breathe if your heart's not working."

Zanoni did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.