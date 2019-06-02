WWE legend Ric Flair gets new pacemaker after health struggles

The Nature Boy is on the mend.

Ric Flair revealed that after being hospitalized in May, he now has a new pacemaker — and plans to live for a long time.

"Alive and well, believe it or not, whether you like it or not," the 70-year-old WWE legend told TMZ Sports on Saturday.

Flair revealed that he'd been hospitalized several times within the last two months, but that his condition at those times flew under the radar.

"What happened was, this is the fourth time I've been in [the hospital] in seven weeks," he said. "The other ones I was able to just lay low and go in for procedures. They finally figured out what type of pacemaker to put on me. Which I found out just exactly how important the operation of your heart is — you can't breathe if your heart's not working."

He added, "I stayed for 48 hours just to make sure because we've been trying everything."

Flair revealed he also had a blood clot, which was remedied.

"I'm feeling great," he said. "I'm going to live to 95!"

The iconic wrestler says that Vince McMahon, Hulk Hogan, Charles Barkley, Ted DiBiase, Darius Rucker and rapper Offset were among those to offer Flair their well-wishes while he was under the weather.