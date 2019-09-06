Woody Allen says he should be considered a champion of the #MeToo movement amid molestation allegations

Days after Scarlett Johansson defended him against allegations of molestation, Woody Allen spoke out about the #MeToo movement.

Allen was swept up in the movement when in 2017, his adoptive daughter, Dylan Farrow, renewed her claims that he molested her when she was 7 years old. Allen has denied the allegations against him since they first surfaced in 2014.

The 83-year-old filmmaker explained in a new interview that he doesn’t understand why he’s not being championed by proponents of the #MeToo movement.

DYLAN FARROW RESPONDS TO SCARLETT JOHANSSON AFTER ACTRESS DEFENDS WOODY ALLEN

“I've worked with hundreds of actresses [and] not one of them has ever complained about me, not a single complaint. I've worked with, employed women in the top capacity, in every capacity, for years and we've always paid them exactly the equal of men,” he said in an interview with France24, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “I've done everything that the #MeToo movement would love to achieve.”

Allen also discussed whether he was afraid of being blacklisted in Hollywood like so many other men who have had similar allegations of sexual misconduct placed against them. The “Annie Hall” director explained that, although he’s a filmmaker, his reliance on Hollywood is not very strong.

SCARLETT JOHANSSON DEFENDS FRIENDSHIP WITH WOODY ALLEN: 'I BELIEVE HIM'

“I couldn't care less," he said. "I've never worked in Hollywood. I've always worked in New York and it doesn't matter to me for a second. If tomorrow nobody would finance my films and nobody would finance my theater plays or nobody would publish my books, I'd still get up and write because that's what I do. So I will always work. What happens to it commercially is another matter.”

He continued: “I haven't thought of retiring. I don't have to make movies, if people didn't want to finance my movies I would be very happy working in the theater, or writing books, but I like to get up and write. I don't like to get up and do nothing.”

Allen’s comments come shortly after Farrow spoke out on Twitter after Johansson defended him for maintaining his innocence. The “Avengers” actress has collaborated on films like "Match Point," "Vicky Cristina Barcelona" and "Scoop" in the past.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Because if we’ve learned anything from the past two years it’s that you definitely should believe male predators who ‘maintain their innocence’ without question,” Farrow wrote on Twitter. “Scarlett has a long way to go in understanding the issue she claims to champion.”