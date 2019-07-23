Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Music
Published

Woodstock 50 denied permit again with festival weeks away

Associated Press
close
Woodstock 50 has been canceledVideo

Woodstock 50 has been canceled

Woodstock 50 has been canceled according to its investors at the Dentsu Aegis Network.

Woodstock 50 organizers have again been denied a permit to hold a three-day festival at an upstate New York horse track.

Town of Vernon officials say Monday the permit application for a festival Aug. 16-18 at the Vernon Downs racetrack and casino was filed too late and was rife with problems.

Vernon became a possible alternative site for Woodstock 50 after the original venue, Watkins Glen International, pulled out.

WOODSTOCK 50 IN DOUBT, ORGANIZERS SAY THEY'RE STILL IN TALKS FOR NEW LOCATIONS

But local officials have repeatedly denied permit applications amid concerns about planning for up to 65,000 people coming to this largely rural area on short notice.

A spokeswoman for Woodstock 50 said they had no comment.

The festival has faced a series of setbacks, including the losses of a financial partner and a production company.