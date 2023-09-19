'Wonder Years’ star Danica McKellar comes clean on maintaining her youthful looks

"The Wonder Years" star Danica McKellar grew up on television as Winnie Cooper, the girl next door to Kevin Arnold, played by Fred Savage.

But now, at 48, McKellar looks as youthful as ever, and reveals the secret to her age-defying looks is simpler than expected.

"I don’t have any secret tips for how to stay young. It’s a lot of things," she told Fox News Digital at That’s4Entertainment’s 90s Con in Tampa, Florida, last weekend.

"I don’t drink alcohol, I don’t drink coffee. I stay away from unhealthy food. I don’t eat sugar or gluten, not that gluten’s necessarily unhealthy, I stay away from dairy. I just keep it as clean and simple as possible. I do eat meat, but very clean cuts of meat, no bacon."

‘WONDER YEARS' STAR DANICA MCKELLAR REVEALS LOVE TRIANGLE WITH CANDACE CAMERON BURE BACK IN THE 1980S

While she’s focused on making healthy food choices, McKellar admits she likes the occasional indulgence.

"When I say these things, of course I splurge from time to time, but it’s pretty rare," she said. "And I find that I feel better when I stick to a really clean diet. And exercise. All the things that we all know we’re supposed to do, there’s no secret, it’s just consistency."

WATCH: ‘WONDER YEARS’ STAR DANICA MCKELLAR ON MAINTAINING HER HEALTHY LIFESTYLE AND APPEARANCE

She added, "And as I get older, it’s more and more about how I feel. And it just so happens that coincides with how you look."

McKellar turned 48 in January of this year, and celebrated her birthday on Instagram with a reflective post about her recent journey into faith.

APP USERS CLICK HERE

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"…thank you so much for being on this journey with me, both with my movies on @gactv and with @mckellarmath, and of course also with my newfound faith, for which so many of you have been so encouraging!" she wrote at the time.

She continued, writing, "The other secret to life? Taking all that gratitude and giving back to the world in as many ways as I can. My grandmother always said, ‘The way to be happy is to make other people happy.’ Spread it around… Thank you so much, for everything! And here's to a wonderful 2023!"

McKellar is married to Scott Sveslosky, and shares one son, Draco, with her previous husband, Mike Verta.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"I would support my son Draco in anything he wants to do, whether its acting or anything else," McKellar told Fox News Digital when asked if he planned to follow in her acting footsteps.

"I want him to explore his talents and enjoy this life we get to live and just see what he likes to do."

She also had sage advice for not only her child, but anyone out there looking for guidance.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"[I’d say] nothing worthwhile comes easy and enjoy the journey because it’s not about the glory or the fame at all. It’s mostly all the stuff you’re doing, how you’re working hard when no one’s watching [that matters]," she said.