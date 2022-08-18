'Wonder Years' star Danica McKellar became a mathematician to find value 'outside of Winnie Cooper'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Danica McKellar from "The Wonder Years" sat down with her son Draco to talk about her life as a young actress and the unexpected turn she took after playing Winnie Cooper in the popular television show.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, McKellar's son Draco asked his mom questions about acting in "The Wonder Years" and about her experience taking a break from acting to become a mathematician.

"I went to UCLA, but when I got to school, everywhere I went, people all over campus would shout across campus you know, ‘Hey Winnie!’ McKellar said. "I couldn't get away from it, so I needed to find out how I was valuable outside of Winnie Cooper.

McKellar has written a number of children's books about math including "Goodnight Numbers," "Bathtime Mathtime," "Ten Magic Butterflies" and "Double Puppy Trouble."

She has also written math books for teens and adults like "Girls Get Curves: Geometry Takes Shape" and "Kiss My Math: Showing Pre-Algebra Who's Boss."

Draco has appeared in some of McKellar's Hallmark movies already and he asked his mom during the interview how she would react if he had a career in acting.

"Draco, I will support you whatever you wanna do. I would put you in acting classes and I would help guide you through it," she answered.

"I'm not gonna ever push you in that direction, because it's a tough life," she added.