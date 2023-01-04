Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Danica McKellar goes makeup free to celebrate turning 48, talks 'newfound faith' and secret to youth

'The Wonder Years' star is married to second husband Scott Sveslosky

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
By Stephanie Giang-Paunon | Fox News
Danica McKellar is flaunting her natural beauty for the new year.

"The Wonder Years" star took to Instagram Tuesday to share a sweet message in honor of her birthday.

"Well hello there, 48! (Here's the obligatory #nomakeup, #nofilter shot.) Thank you for all your sweet birthday messages already today! Wishing you all a beautiful 2023," McKellar captioned her photo.

The 48-year-old actress shared a selfie of her wearing a maroon-colored sweater while she was smiled for the camera. 

McKellar appeared to be lying down on a striped pillow and posed with one arm behind her head. 

She continued to express her gratitude in the lengthy Instagram caption.

"…thank you so much for being on this journey with me, both with my movies on @gactv and with @mckellarmath, and of course also with my newfound faith, for which so many of you have been so encouraging!"

The 48-year-old actress shared a make-up free selfie to celebrate her 48th birthday. (Photo by Michael S. Schwartz/Getty Images)

McKellar has starred in several holiday movies after famously portraying Winnie Cooper in the hit show "The Wonder Years."

Her most recent work was on the Great American Family network film, "Christmas at the Drive-In."

Danica McKellar has starred in several holiday movies after famously portraying Winnie Cooper in the hit show "The Wonder Years."

Danica McKellar has starred in several holiday movies after famously portraying Winnie Cooper in the hit show "The Wonder Years." (Getty Images)

She told Fox News Digital last month at ChristmasCon that she had "so much fun" starring in the holiday movie.

McKellar continued to share her words of wisdom regarding youth and described her daily routine on social media.

"If there's any secret I've found to youth, it's in the attitude... and a healthy, clean lifestyle, of course. Our minds and bodies are inextricably connected. I've found when I eat well and get enough rest and exercise, I have so much more access to that inner joy that makes life fun!" 

She went on to discuss making good, "healthy" choices in life as the key to a happier lifestyle and concluded with well-wishes into the new year, along with an additional message of giving back to her favorite charities.

"The other secret to life? Taking all that gratitude and giving back to the world in as many ways as I can. My grandmother always said, ‘The way to be happy is to make other people happy.’ Spread it around… Thank you so much, for everything! And here's to a wonderful 2023!"

