Woman who claimed to be married to Pete Davidson arrested inside his NYC home

A woman who falsely claimed she had married Pete Davidson was arrested Thursday for trespassing at the comedian’s Staten Island home, sources said.

Michelle Mootreddy first showed up at the "SNL" jokester’s Annadale property at about 3:30 p.m. and knocked on the door, police and sources said.

Davidson was not home at the time, but his mother answered and told Mootreddy to leave, according to law enforcement sources.

Shortly after, Mootreddy walked around the side of the home and entered through the back door, the sources said.

When police showed up, she told them has "a telepathic love connection" with the 27-year-old entertainer, according to sources.

Police charged Mootreddy with criminal trespassing and two counts of stalking. She was also slapped with two violations, including one for harassment, authorities said. Mootreddy is the same woman who sent out a bogus press release claiming she had married Davidson and started a production company with him, sources said.

Davidson’s lawyers were forced to send out a statement debunking the release.

"Not a word of it is true," Davidson’s attorney told Page Six in a statement.

"Mr. Davidson has no idea who this person is. We are investigating and considering all legal and equitable remedies."

In the phoney announcement, Mootreddy claimed the two were childhood friends, got hitched and launched Bodega Cats Presents.

On the fake production company’s website, which has since been deleted, Mootreddy claims to have graduated from the University of Rochester in 2017 with a bachelor’s degree in political science.

Mootreddy, the site said, started the scam company with Davidson "to increase diversity & belonging in the entertainment industry by curating experiences that have a cultural & social impact."

A representative for Davidson declined to comment on Mootreddy’s break-in, which was first reported by TMZ.