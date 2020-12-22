Wilmer Valderrama expecting first child with fiancée Amanda Pacheco

Wilmer Valderrama and his fiancée Amanda Pacheco are going to become parents.

The couple announced they are expecting their first child together Monday on Instagram. "It’s just us 3 now," he captioned a photo of Pacheco revealing her baby bump.

Tons of Valderrama's famous friends congratulated the couple.

Singer Joe Jonas commented, "Congratulations! So happy!"

STARS WHO WELCOMED BABIES IN 2020

"Congrats!!!!!" said actress Many Moore.

"Can’t wait to meet the baby," gushed actor Damon Wayans Jr.

In January, the 40-year-old actor announced they were engaged after first being linked to each other in spring 2019. "It’s just us now," he captioned the proposal photo.

In July, the "That 70s Show" alum and Pacheco celebrated their anniversary with heartfelt messages on social media.

"Our passports have become diaries that now witness the great adventure we now call OUR life.. here's to keep collecting stamps and making it look easy... cause why does it have to be anything but a sunset sail, I mean... #ItsJustUsNow #FelizAniversario mi Chimichurri," he captioned a selfie of the couple.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"In a world full of uncertainty, we will always have our adventures. Happy anniversary mi prometido PS you make a really good face mask," the model wrote.

Valderrama previously dated singer Demi Lovato from 2010 to 2016.