Willow Smith reacts to Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith's ‘entanglement’ conversation about August Alsina

Willow Smith opened up on “Red Table Talk” about what she really thought about her parents, Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith, publicly discussing the actress’ "entanglement” with August Alsina.

Pinkett Smith, 48, and Smith, 52, got together in July to discuss their marital woes on the Facebook Watch series.

During that episode, Pinkett Smith, the “Girl’s Trip” actress, admitted to having a relationship with Alsina, 27, during a break in her marriage four and a half years ago.

Willow Smith, 19, returned to the table on Monday for a new season with her mother, Pinkett Smith, and grandmother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris.

"I want to put it on the table. I'm so proud of you,” the 19-year-old told her mom.

Willow added: To be able to see you and Dad do that, for me, that was like, 'OK, that's the real deal.' That's real love."

During the July “Red Table Talk” episode with Pinkett Smith and Will Smith, the actress revealed she and Will separated with the intention to divorce.

"We separated for a time," she said, explaining it was so that the two could figure out what makes them happy. In both their minds, "we were over," she said.

The “Set It Off” star then referred to her relationship with Alsina as an “entanglement.”

The “Red Table Talk” episode occurred a month after the singer claimed on "The Breakfast Club" that he had a romantic relationship with the mom of two.

“I totally gave myself to that relationship for years of my life, and I truly and really, really deeply love and have a ton of love for her,” Alsina said. “I devoted myself to it, I gave my full self to it — so much so to the point that I can die right now and be OK with knowing that I truly gave myself to somebody.”

After the episode, Alsina released the song “Entanglements” seemingly about the conversation.

The R&B singer later told People magazine in August that he brought up the relationship in the first place because his reputation was allegedly affecting his business dealings.

"I never really cared about what people thought of me, but my personal life started to seep into my business life," he explained. "There were certain falsities about me, and it affected my business relationships."

Will and Jada married in 1997 and have two kids together, Jaden, 21, and Willow. The "Bad Boys" star also has a 27-year-old son, Trey, from a previous relationship.

