Jada Pinkett Smith’s mom Adrienne Banfield-Norris, 66, flashes toned abs: ‘Elliptical here I come!’

Jada Pinkett Smith’s mom Adrienne Banfield-Norris showed off her toned abs in a selfie on Instagram.

The 66-year-old gave fans a run for the money after she claimed that she needs to return to the gym after slacking off.

Banfield-Norris posed in front of the mirror in a white sports bra and biker shorts. The “Red Table Talk” co-host displayed her core muscles and chiseled arms in the photo.

“Trying to motivate myself to get back in the gym,” she captioned the photo. “A good look in the mirror always does the trick! Elliptical here I come”

Jordyn Woods commented with three fire emojis.

Actress Bresha Webb wrote: “Get back in the gym? Gurl [sic], u [sic] are the gym! Let me get on up on this treadmill! U [sic] got abs abs! Thanks for the motivation.”

Banfield-Norris’ post came just a day before her daughter and son-in-law Will Smith sat down on “Red Table Talk” to talk about rumors surrounding their marriage.

Pinkett Smith, 48, described a relationship she had with rapper August Alsina during a separation from Smith, 51, as an “entanglement.”