August Alsina reacts to Jada Pinkett Smith's 'entanglement' admission on 'Red Table Talk'

August Alsina made headlines last month when he revealed he had a relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith while she was still married to actor Will Smith.

Pinkett addressed the affair rumors on a special episode of her Facebook Watch series, "Red Table Talk," last week and admitted to getting into an "entanglement" with the 27-year-old musician while she and Smith were separated about four years ago.

Alsina reacted to Pinkett's admission in a new interview with Vulture. He said while he hasn't sat down and watched the entire episode at once, he "saw small clips floating on Instagram... but it's definitely been brought to my attention by people around me."

He also addressed the use of the word "entanglement."

“﻿I don’t know why that word is such an issue. I would agree [with Jada]. If you look up the definition of ‘entanglement,’ it is a complex and difficult relationship," Alsina explained.

He added, "It was exactly that. I think it’s just the language that probably stuck out to people. But I definitely have to agree with it being an entanglement. It definitely was something complicated, a complicated dynamic.”

During "RTT," Pinkett also denied that Smith gave his permission for her to be with another man.

Alsina responded, “﻿I can’t speak for anyone else. What I said in my interview, how I said it, when I said it, is exactly what I said and exactly what I meant. That’s all I can really say about that. All I have is my truth, and all I have is my truth to stand on it. I don’t have any reason to lie about anything.”

Pinkett said during their relationship, "I was in a lot of pain. I was very broken. In the process of that relationship, I definitely realized you can't find happiness outside of yourself." She cited her "co-dependency" issues as one of the reasons why she got involved with Alsina.

She also wanted to make it clear that Alsina is "not a homewrecker," but she and Will "were going through a process of healing in a much different manner" as a couple.

"I don't look at it like a transgression at all," Pinkett said. "Through that particular journey, I learned so much about myself and was able to really confront a lot of emotional immaturity [and] emotional insecurity."