Willie Nelson
Published

Willie Nelson's Fourth of July Picnic going virtual this year

Other performers expected to play include Sheryl Crow and Ziggy Marley

By Jessica Napoli | Fox News
Willie Nelson’s annual Fourth of July Picnic is going virtual this year over concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

Fans can tune in to the nearly 50-year-old music bash Saturday via luck.stream and williepicnic.com. Tickets for the picnic are on sale at williepicnic.com.

Other performers expected to play include Sheryl Crow, Ziggy Marley, Steve Earle, and Nelson’s fellow Texas-based singers Lyle Lovett, Robert Earl Keen and Kinky Friedman.

WILLIE NELSON SIGNS, AUCTIONS OFF FACE MASKS GIFTED TO HIM SO THAT MORE PPE CAN BE MADE

Some of the artists will perform at Nelson’s Luck Ranch in Spicewood, northwest of Austin. Others will stream live from elsewhere.

Willie Nelson performs during his 46th annual Willie Nelson's 4th of July Picnic on July 4, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Gary Miller/Getty Images for Shock Ink)

Nelson’s event started in 1972 and has been held most years since, moving around Texas and occasionally outside the Lone Star State. It typically draws thousands.

WILLIE NELSON 'HAS NOT GIVEN UP' WEED

The 87-year-old Nelson’s 70th album was released Friday. “First Rose of Spring” features two new tunes plus Nelson’s take on songs by Toby Keith and Chris Stapleton.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.