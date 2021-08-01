Willie Nelson performs 'Vote 'Em Out' at Texas rally in support of voting rights

Willie Nelson and his fans made a statement at the Texas Capitol on Saturday when they sang the country star’s "Vote ‘Em Out" song in reference to state-proposed voting restrictions.

More than a thousand spectators were present at the "Moral March for Democracy" rally, according to The Associated Press.

In mid-July, Texas republicans introduced House Bill 3 and Senate Bill 1, which outline voter ID requirements, restricting weekend voting hours and limiting ballot drop boxes. Another proposed includes granting election officials the ability to overturn election results in case of voter fraud allegations.

WILLIE NELSON REACTS TO BEING ASKED POLITICAL QUESTIONS: 'WE ALL MAKE OUR OWN DECISIONS'

Critics of the two bills have claimed the bills infringe on voter’s rights while supporters have claimed it will add "integrity" and "security" to elections by adding measures that are meant to prevent voter fraud.

Protestors marched 27 miles for four days from Georgetown to Austin to oppose the voting bills, and their rally concluded at the state capitol Saturday.

WILLIE NELSON CALLS ON BIDEN TO RECOGNIZE 4/20 AS A NATIONAL MARIJUANA HOLIDAY

"If you don’t like who’s in there, vote ‘em out," Nelson sang with the crowd, which came directly from the 2018 single he released for the Texas Senate election that year.

Representatives for Nelson did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

ANDERSON COOPER CALLS WILLIE NELSON 'VERY CLASSY' FOR LYING TO SHIELD JIMMY CARTER'S POT-SMOKING SON

The 88-year-old country music icon and activist hasn’t shied away from political stances in the past.

Nelson has gone on the record on multiple occasions to speak on the legalization of marijuana, open borders and his opposition to the war in Iraq.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Aside from Nelson, former U.S. Congressman Beto O’Rourke, Rev. Barber, Rev. Dr. Liz Theoharis and other activists joined the rally – which was sponsored by the Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival and 50 partners.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Democrats in the Texas House have gone to Washington, D.C. to try and block the proposed voting bills.