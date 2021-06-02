Willie Nelson reacts to being asked political questions: 'We all make our own decisions'

During Willie Nelson's long career in music, he's been asked every type of question including politically charged ones - but the iconic star isn't interested in being controversial.

The 88-year-old singer-songwriter spoke to WSJ. Magazine about why he's tired of certain questions.

"I’ve been asked if I believe people should be allowed to kneel during the national anthem," he told the outlet (via his book "Letters to America"). "Regarding peaceful protests and just about anything else, I believe everyone should do whatever the f— they want to do."

"You don’t have to watch sports if you don’t like the players’ personal beliefs. You don’t have to attend a gay wedding if you don’t want to," he added. "You don’t have to buy my music, and I ain’t gonna change the way I think so you will. We all make our own decisions. I’m trying to make mine with love."

Nelson also weighed in on the legalization of marijuana in some states.

He admitted that he's surprised to see weed so widely accepted.

"But as the years passed and more and more people saw money, it changed a lot of minds," he reasoned. "And they realized that it didn’t make you crazy — you might have been crazy to start with, but smoking marijuana won’t make you crazy."

"So they realized that it’s not for everybody, but for some people, it’s good medicine, and there’s also that bottom line that’s drawing more and more people to it," he shared.

In terms of what Nelson hopes his legacy will be, the musician mused, "Time will let you know how good you were."

He added, "And if you’re still around and still active when you’re 88 years old, you got to be kind of proud of what you did. And I am."