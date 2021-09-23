Willie Garson's cause of death confirmed

Willie Garson's cause of death has been confirmed.

The "Sex and the City" star died on Tuesday after a battle with pancreatic cancer, according to his obituary in the New York Times. The actor was 57 years old and is survived by his son, Nathen.

"I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much," Nathen wrote in a tribute. "I’m so proud of you. I will always love you, but I think it’s time for you to go on an adventure of your own. You’ll always be with me."

Garson was best known for playing Stanford Blatch, Carrie Bradshaw's friend, on the HBO comedy series and its subsequent movies.

A spokesperson for HBO described Garson "in life, as on-screen," as a "devoted friend and a bright light for everyone in his universe."

"He created one of the most beloved characters from the HBO pantheon and was a member of our family for nearly twenty-five years," the in memoriam reads. "We are deeply saddened to learn of his passing and extend our sincere condolences to his family and loved ones."

Garson's "SATC" co-stars took to social media to honor their late friend.

Cynthia Nixon, who played Miranda Hobbes in the series, wrote in a tweet, "We all loved him and adored working with him. He was endlessly funny on-screen and and in real life," she wrote. "He was a source of light, friendship and show business lore. He was a consummate professional — always."

Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones, penned , "Such sad news and a terribly sad loss to the SATC family. Our condolences and RIP dear Willie xo."

Kristin Davis, who played Charlotte York, said on Instagram , "He was smarter and funnier than you ever would have imagined. We are bereft without him."

"But I really want to pay tribute to his fearless commitment to single fatherhood. We spoke about being single parents through adoption often. And nothing gave him more joy and pride than his son Nathen. Nathen’s strength and wisdom beyond his years are evident in his beautiful tribute to his dad. The outpouring of love is earned dear Willie," she added.

Meanwhile, Sarah Jessica Parker has yet to make a statement. On Wednesday, she revealed on Instagram why she's taking some time before doing so. "Thank you dearest Chris. I'm not ready yet. Xxx," she commented on Chris Noth's (aka Mr. Big) tribute.

Garson was last pictured filming scenes during the summer for the upcoming "SATC" revival series for HBO Max called "And Just Like That."

Born William Garson Paszamant in Highland Park, New Jersey, Garson began studying acting at age 13 at the Actors Institute in New York. He made hundreds of appearances on TV and in motion pictures.

Besides "SATC," he also was known for playing Mozzie, a con man on the TV show "White Collar," and also had recurring roles on "NYPD Blue," "Hawaii Five-0" and "Supergirl."



The Associated Press contributed to this report.