‘Sex and the City’ star Sarah Jessica Parker says she’s 'not ready' to address Willie Garson's death

Sarah Jessica Parker is giving herself some time before publicly releasing a statement about her "Sex and the City" co-star Willie Garson 's death.

Garson, who was best known for playing Stanford Blatch on " Sex and the City ," died on Tuesday . He was 57 years old. The actor was reportedly suffering from pancreatic cancer. Garson's passing was confirmed by his son, Nathen, who led the tributes pouring in for the beloved star.

The iconic television show that saw Parker play the part of Carrie Bradshaw, a sex columnist, is currently getting the reboot treatment with a new series titled "And Just Like That" on HBO Max. Garson was last pictured filming scenes for the upcoming revival series.

Several of Garson's "SATC" co-stars have paid tributes on social media. Parker, however, has yet to make a statement. On Wednesday, she revealed on Instagram why she's taking some time before doing so.

Underneath an Instagram tribute posted by Chris Noth, who's known for playing Mr. Big on the series, Bradshaw commented: "Thank you dearest Chris. I'm not ready yet. Xxx."

Noth's post included a photo of Bradshaw and Garson in their roles, laughing on the streets of New York City. Noth simply captioned it, "Willie" with a red heart emoji and a broken heart emoji.

Meanwhile, Cynthia Nixon, who played Miranda Hobbes in the series, wrote in a tweet, "We all loved him and adored working with him. He was endlessly funny on-screen and and in real life," she wrote. "He was a source of light, friendship and show business lore. He was a consummate professional — always."

"I couldn’t have had a more brilliant TV partner," said Mario Cantone, who played Garson's husband in "Sex and the City." He added, "I’m devastated and just overwhelmed with sadness. You were a gift from the gods."

Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones, penned , "Such sad news and a terribly sad loss to the SATC family. Our condolences and RIP dear Willie xo."

Kristin Davis, who played Charlotte York, said on Instagram , "He was smarter and funnier than you ever would have imagined. We are bereft without him."

"But I really want to pay tribute to his fearless commitment to single fatherhood. We spoke about being single parents through adoption often. And nothing gave him more joy and pride than his son Nathen. Nathen’s strength and wisdom beyond his years are evident in his beautiful tribute to his dad. The outpouring of love is earned dear Willie," she added.

David Eigenberg, who portrayed Hobbes' husband Steve Brady on "SATC," wrote, "Willie… the kindest most beautiful beautiful man. There are none better. Sleep well my friend. You will always be remembered."

A spokesperson for HBO described Garson "in life, as on-screen," as a "devoted friend and a bright light for everyone in his universe."

"He created one of the most beloved characters from the HBO pantheon and was a member of our family for nearly twenty-five years," the in memoriam reads. "We are deeply saddened to learn of his passing and extend our sincere condolences to his family and loved ones."