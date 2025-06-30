William Shatner still battles 'difficult' health condition caused by 'Star Trek' mishap

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

William Shatner is getting candid about a "difficult" health condition he's battled since the 90s.

In a new promotional video for the nonprofit Tinnitus Quest, the "Star Trek" star, 94, opened up about the challenges he's faced while living with tinnitus for over three decades.

"My own journey with tinnitus started when I was filming a ‘Star Trek’ episode called 'Arena,' and I was too close to the special effects' explosion, and the result was that I was left with permanent tinnitus," Shatner said in the video.

"And over the years, I’ve had many ups and downs with my tinnitus, and I know from firsthand experience just how difficult it can get," he added.

Tinnitus is a condition in which a person can experience ringing or other noises in one or both ears, according to the Mayo Clinic. Tinnitus is a common problem and can affect about 15% to 20% of people, and is especially common in older adults.

Shatner — who was diagnosed with tinnitus in the 1990s — shared that while "there are no effective treatments" for the condition, he remains focused on trying to raise money for a cure.

Last year, the legendary actor shared the secret to remaining youthful in his 90s.

"Just staying engaged in life, to stay curious. But the luck has a lot to do with it in your health," he told People at the time.

"Your life's energy, the soul energy of your body is a product of health," he added. "If you're sick, you can't be energetic. You're dying. So my luck has been, I've been healthy all my life."

The actor, who starred in the original "Star Trek" show from 1966 to 1969, prides himself on still being "energetic."

As far as his longevity in the entertainment industry, Shatner previously told Fox News Digital, "It's luck."

"It's the luck of being healthy," he added. "I think that's the first thing … I've had things happen, but nothing debilitating over a period of time. So having the life force within me, is probably, mostly, what it's all about."