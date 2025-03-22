William Shatner celebrates 94th birthday with charity work, trip to Las Vegas

William Shatner knows it’s better to give than to receive … and that Las Vegas is a lot of fun.

The "Star Trek" alum plans to celebrate his 94th birthday on Saturday by volunteering – as he has for the last 35 years – at his charity.

"For the last many years, I have celebrated my birthday by working on a very successful charity called The Hollywood Charity Horse Show," the 94-year-old revealed to People magazine. "We have been doing it for 35 years and raised millions of dollars for children and veterans."

Shatner started the charity in 1990 after watching handicapped children doing horse therapy.

TOM SELLECK INDULGES IN MCDONALD'S BEFORE 80TH BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION WITH WIFE AND FAMILY

"Shatner sat, deeply affected by what he had seen, saying ‘You can’t watch these kids without knowing you have to help, somehow,’" the charity said on its website.

The charity added, "On one special Saturday evening each year, William Shatner brings together world-class reining horses and riders in breathtaking slides and spins as they compete for top honors in their respective classes," with all the proceeds going to charity.

As well as his charity work, the "Boston Legal" actor also plans to head to Sin City with his family.

"My family is taking me to Las Vegas for dinner and a show, and then back to Los Angeles," he told People. "It’s going to be a family experience in that wonderful, entertaining city. I’m really looking forward to it."

Shatner shared his advice for staying young last year on his 93rd birthday, telling People, "Just staying engaged in life, to stay curious. But the luck has a lot to do with it in your health."

WILLIAM SHATNER DOESN'T WATCH ‘STAR TREK,’ SAYS HE'S SEEN ‘AS FEW AS POSSIBLE’

"Your life's energy, the soul energy of your body is a product of health," he told People. "If you're sick, you can't be energetic. You're dying. So my luck has been, I've been healthy all my life."

Shatner was born in Montreal, Canada on March 22, 1931.

And he hasn’t slowed down much. Shatner became the oldest person to go into space in 2021 at 90 when he was invited to ride on Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin New Shepard rocket. That record was beat just three years later when 90-year-old former Air Force test pilot Ed Dwight flew on a Blue Origin Rocket.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"What I experienced was not so much the flight into space, but my observation," Shatner told Fox News Digital at the time. "Everybody knows we live on a small rock and that up to 12,500 feet oxygen is there. And after that, as you go higher, you get into a dead zone. So there's the Karman line is 50 miles up. Oxygen is two miles up. We live on a small rock. I saw the beginning of the curvature of the Earth."

He added, "If I followed through, I could make a circle of this rock we live on. We are so negligible. We are so nothing. We are this small rock and this negligible solar system which is beside a mediocre star in a galaxy that is barely larger."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

He also shared his gratitude on his social media on Saturday to everyone who wished him well on his day.

"As I begin my 95th journey around the sun today I want to take a minute to thank everyone for the birthday wishes!" he wrote. "I am overwhelmed at the amount of love I have received. My best, Bill."

Shatner received well-wishes from a number of celebrities, including astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson who wrote on X: "Happy Birthday William Shatner. Today, completing 94 trips around the Sun. Congratulations on your 55-billion mile journey."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Morgan Fairchild wrote: "Bill! Have a very Happy Birthday and I am sending you much live and good wishes! Hope it’s a fabulous day!"

Shatner hosts Fox Nation’s "Aliens Among Us."