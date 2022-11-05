Will Smith visits Philadelphia alma mater, meets with students: 'Amazing surprise'

As "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" alum is "West Philadelphia born and raised," Will Smith decided to make a surprise visit to his alma mater.

The School District of Philadelphia took to its Instagram to post the video of the Academy Award winner, Thursday.



"Wow. Wow," Smith said, as he walked through the halls of Overbrook High School.

While the "King Richard" star reminisced at his former school, the camera then showed him entering a room full of students bursting with excitement and clapping for Smith.

He proceeded to shake hands with the students, as some nearly jumped out of their chairs excited to see the Hollywood actor.

Smith took selfies with some fans and went through his yearbook while showing a photo of himself.

The video caption read, "What an amazing surprise! Today, @willsmith made a surprise visit back to Overbrook High School. More pics and news to come! #phled."

The text over the posted video noted: "When Will Smith makes a surprise visit back to his alma mater…"

The district additionally posted photos to their Facebook page, showing the "I Am Legend" actor interacting with Superintendent Dr. Tony Watlington.

Smith additionally made a rare public appearance last month at an NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers conference, offering the team members a piece of advice.

"Huge thank you to Will Smith, who joined the team to discuss strength through togetherness, and practicing gratitude in times of great challenge. All themes in his forthcoming masterpiece film, Emancipation," the Lakers social media account wrote on their Instagram caption.

The 54-year-old actor’s visits come months after he infamously slapped comedian Chris Rock for making a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith at the 2022 Academy Awards in March.