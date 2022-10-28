Expand / Collapse search
Will Smith says Floyd Mayweather checked up on him 10 days straight after Oscars slap

Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at Oscars after Rock joked about Jada Pinkett Smith

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
Will Smith made some wild headlines when he slapped Chris Rock across the face at the Oscars in March.

An emotional Smith accepted an award later that night, and it was clear he wasn't in a good place.

Boxer Floyd Mayweather, left, and actor Will Smith attend the after-party for the Centerpiece Gala Premiere of Columbia Pictures' "Concussion" during AFI Fest 2015 at TCL Chinese Theatre Nov. 10, 2015, in Hollywood, Calif.  

Boxer Floyd Mayweather, left, and actor Will Smith attend the after-party for the Centerpiece Gala Premiere of Columbia Pictures' "Concussion" during AFI Fest 2015 at TCL Chinese Theatre Nov. 10, 2015, in Hollywood, Calif.   (Kevin Winter/Getty Images For AFI)

But Smith had someone checking up on him in Floyd Mayweather.

Smith said he and the boxer had only crossed paths a couple times before the incident but became friends soon after.

Floyd Mayweather attends a game between the Atlanta Hawks and Brooklyn Nets Jan. 10, 2017, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.  

Floyd Mayweather attends a game between the Atlanta Hawks and Brooklyn Nets Jan. 10, 2017, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.   (Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)

"I want to say something also about Floyd," Smith said, via TMZ Sports. "So, we've met each other, we've seen each other around, but we weren't, like, friends. And, the day after the Oscars, for 10 days he called me every day.

"And, he was like, ‘Ay, you know you the champ, right? You good? You know you the champ, right? I want you to hear my voice say it.’ That was every day he called me ... and it's like, that's my dude forever right there."

Smith spoke during a private screening of his newest film, "Emancipation," with the undefeated boxer in attendance.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith 

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith  (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

Smith has mostly remained silent on the Oscars incident but made sure to let Mayweather know how appreciative he was for reaching out during a tough time.