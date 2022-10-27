Los Angeles Lakers host Will Smith for team event, actor talks ‘gratitude in times of great challenge’

During a rare public appearance, Will Smith offered a piece of advice to the NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday.



The sports team took to their social media accounts to thank the "King Richard" star for his visit during the "Laker’s Genius Talks" event – an annual conference that hosts celebrities to provide words of wisdom to the players.

"Huge thank you to Will Smith, who joined the team to discuss strength through togetherness, and practicing gratitude in times of great challenge. All themes in his forthcoming masterpiece film, Emancipation," the Lakers social media account wrote on their Instagram caption.

In the post, the professional basketball team is seen posing with "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" alum, as he holds up a sports jersey presented to him with Smith written on the back, along with the number 14.

RIHANNA, DAVE CHAPPELLE AND TYLER PERRY SUPPORT WILL SMITH AT PRIVATE SCREENING OF HIS NEW FILM 'EMANCIPATION'

The 54-year-old actor’s visit comes months after he infamously slapped comedian Chris Rock for making a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith at the 2022 Academy Awards in March.

In addition to the team photo, Smith was seen in a series of snaps on social media.

Huge thank you to Will Smith, who joined the team to discuss strength through togetherness, and practicing gratitude in times of great challenge. All themes in his forthcoming masterpiece film, Emancipation.



🎙 | Lakers Genius Talk pic.twitter.com/H2Pt0bmBhr — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 26, 2022

The Oscar winner posed solo behind several Lakers trophies while wearing a navy two-piece outfit with a striped shirt underneath.

AFTER WILL SMITH’S OSCAR SLAP, JADA PINKETT SMITH REVEALS 'COMPLICATED MARRIAGE' IN 'NO HOLDS BARRED' MEMOIR

Smith also met with the team’s owner, Jeanie Buss, and general manager, Rob Pelinka, as the three were all smiles in a picture.

He additionally shared the team photo on his Instagram account with the caption, "Gave a sneak peek of #Emancipation to the @lakers and had a GREAT convo about the film for their Genius Series… big thanx to everyone who came thru!! Next stop… my @sixers."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The "I Am Legend" actor added in his Instagram video how "excited" he was to be visiting the professional basketball team, joking that there wasn't a Sixers trophy on site.

"It's just important to say, there's not a trophy from 1983…that's the year that Julius Erving led the Sixers to a win, I'm just letting all my Philly fans know…we remember," the Philadelphia native pointed out.

The Los Angeles Lakers are currently in the middle of a losing season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Other stars who have been special guests on the "Lakers Genius Talk" include Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Kendrick Lamar.