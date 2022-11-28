Expand / Collapse search
Will Smith 'understands' if people aren't 'ready' to see new film after Oscars slap: 'Absolutely respect that'

Will Smith said he 'would absolutely respect' any fan's decision not to watch his new movie 'Emancipation' because of the infamous Oscars slap

Landon Mion
By Landon Mion | Fox News
Will Smith breaks silence on Chris Rock slap Video

Will Smith breaks silence on Chris Rock slap

‘Outnumbered’ panel discusses Will Smith breaking his silence and showing remorse for the Oscars slap heard around the world

Actor Will Smith said he would "completely understand" if movie watchers are not "ready" to see his new film, "Emancipation," after he slapped comedian Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars earlier this year.

"Emancipation" is the first new Smith movie to be released since he slapped Rock in the face in March. Smith had slapped Rock in response to a joke the comedian made about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, and her alopecia, an autoimmune disease that causes hair loss.

Since the incident, Smith has apologized multiple times and resigned as a member of the Academy.

The actor said in a recent interview with FOX 5 DC reporter Kevin McCarthy that he would understand if people are not ready to view his film because of his slap at the Oscars.

JIMMY KIMMEL TAPPED TO HOST THE 2023 OSCARS: ‘EVERYONE GOOD SAID NO’

"I completely understand that, if someone is not ready, I would absolutely respect that and allow them their space to not be ready," Smith told McCarthy. "My deepest concern is my team – [director Antoine Fuqua] has done what I think is the greatest work of his entire career."

He explained that his team has done "some of the best work of their entire careers" and that his "deepest hope is that my actions don’t penalize my team."

Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best documentary feature at the Oscars on March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. 

Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best documentary feature at the Oscars on March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.  (Chris Pizzello)

"I’m hoping that the material – the power of the film, the timeliness of the story – I’m hoping that the good that can be done would open people’s hearts at a minimum to see and recognize and support the incredible artists in and around this film," Smith said.

In "Emancipation," Smith plays a slave named Peter who flees a plantation in Louisiana. 

ANNE HATHAWAY ADMITS HOSTING OSCARS WITH JAMES FRANCO IN 2011 DIDN'T GO WELL: ‘WE SUCKED’

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Smith, who won the Best Actor Oscar for "King Richard" shortly after slapping Rock, is in contention for another nomination for his role in "Emancipation." If the actor does receive a nomination, he will not be able to attend the ceremony.

