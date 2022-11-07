Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT
Jimmy Kimmel tapped to host the 2023 Oscars: 'Everyone good said no'

Kimmel previously hosted the Oscars in 2017 and 2018

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
Comedian Jimmy Kimmel honors Bob Saget and supports his Scleroderma Research Foundation Video

Comedian Jimmy Kimmel honors Bob Saget and supports his Scleroderma Research Foundation

Jimmy Kimmel spoke to Fox News Digital about supporting the Scleroderma Research Foundation following comedian Bob Saget's passing.

Jimmy Kimmel landed the lead gig in Hollywood for the third time on Monday, as he was announced as the host of the 95th Academy Awards.

Kimmel said in a statement, "Being invited to host the Oscars for a third time is either a great honor or a trap. Either way, I am grateful to the academy for asking me so quickly after everyone good said no."

The 54-year-old comedian previously hosted the show in 2017 and 2018.

"We’re super thrilled to have Jimmy score his hat trick on this global stage. We know he will be funny and ready for anything," Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner said in a joint statement. 

Jimmy Kimmel was announced as the Oscar's host in 2023.

Jimmy Kimmel was announced as the Oscar's host in 2023. (Alberto E. Rodriguez)

Both men serve as executive producers and showrunners for the Oscars.

Molly McNearney, Jimmy Kimmel's wife of nine years, will also executive produce the Oscars.

Molly McNearney, Jimmy Kimmel's wife of nine years, will also executive produce the Oscars. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Children's Hospital Los Angeles)

Kimmel has made headlines recently due to his remarks last week on the "Naked Lunch" podcast. "I have lost half of my fans — maybe more than that," Kimmel revealed is a direct consequence of telling jokes at the expense of former President Trump. "Ten years ago among Republicans I was the most popular talk show host," he asserted.

The "Jimmy Kimmel Live" host had previously stated had he been forced to eliminate Trump jokes from his repertoire, he would have walked from the show altogether. 

Donald Trump was a guest on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" in 2015 prior to winning the presidency.

Donald Trump was a guest on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" in 2015 prior to winning the presidency. (Randy Holmes/Disney General Entertainment Content)

The Oscars did not have a host between 2019 and 2021. In 2022, Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall took reigns of the production; however, their efforts were predominately overshadowed by the infamous slap of Chris Rock by Will Smith.

The Oscars will air Sunday, March 12 on ABC.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer.

