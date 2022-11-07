Jimmy Kimmel tapped to host the 2023 Oscars: 'Everyone good said no'

Jimmy Kimmel landed the lead gig in Hollywood for the third time on Monday, as he was announced as the host of the 95th Academy Awards.

Kimmel said in a statement, "Being invited to host the Oscars for a third time is either a great honor or a trap. Either way, I am grateful to the academy for asking me so quickly after everyone good said no."

The 54-year-old comedian previously hosted the show in 2017 and 2018.

"We’re super thrilled to have Jimmy score his hat trick on this global stage. We know he will be funny and ready for anything," Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner said in a joint statement.

Both men serve as executive producers and showrunners for the Oscars.

Kimmel has made headlines recently due to his remarks last week on the "Naked Lunch" podcast. "I have lost half of my fans — maybe more than that," Kimmel revealed is a direct consequence of telling jokes at the expense of former President Trump. "Ten years ago among Republicans I was the most popular talk show host," he asserted.

The "Jimmy Kimmel Live" host had previously stated had he been forced to eliminate Trump jokes from his repertoire, he would have walked from the show altogether.

The Oscars did not have a host between 2019 and 2021. In 2022, Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall took reigns of the production; however, their efforts were predominately overshadowed by the infamous slap of Chris Rock by Will Smith.

The Oscars will air Sunday, March 12 on ABC.