Will Smith's son Jaden mocked after saying he's 'very happy' he grew up around adults, not kids his own age

Jaden Smith is "very happy" that he grew up spending time with adults instead of kids his own age.

Following his dad Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars ceremony in March, the musician opened up about his childhood and growing up around adults during an interview with Big Boy Radio.

"I am very happy that I spent my childhood with more adults than I did with kids my own age because I was picking up more things from adults than I were from kids my own age," Jaden said during the interview.

Jaden emphasized that he does enjoy partying, but noted that there are more important things going on in the world to be focused on.

"Can we talk about like the political and economical state of the world right now? Can we talk about what's going on with the environment? Can we talk about other things? Don't worry, I like to turn up. I like to play. So, I like to play songs loud and jump in the crowd in Atlanta but, you know, I'm always looking for that next thing."

"I'm not satisfied at just like a party."

Jaden received criticism over his comments on social media.

"Jaden Smith after telling every kid in recess that they only have 20 years to live because of global warming," one user wrote.

"Jaden smith on his way to curse out his kindergarten classmates for not understanding the complexities behind the current political climate," another wrote.

"Jaden Smith thinks he gotta PhD in maturity [skull emoji] he missed out on a whole childhood," another added.

While Jaden touched on growing up as a child of two famous people, he did not speak about the Oscars slap. Will has been banned from attending any Academy events for 10 years after slapping Rock in the face over a joke made about Jada Pinkett Smith.

Jaden seemingly reacted to the moment after the Oscars, writing on Twitter, "And That's How We Do It."

Since the drama, Jaden and his sister Willow Smith have continued on with their lives.

Jaden has been opening for Bieber, while Willow performed at the Revolve Festival over the first weekend of Coachella.