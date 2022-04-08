Expand / Collapse search
Will Smith
Published

Jada Pinkett Smith shows support for daughter’s latest song amid husband Will Smith's Oscars decision

Earlier on Friday, it was revealed that Smith is no longer allowed at the Oscars or any Academy events for 10 years

By Mariah Haas | Fox News
Jada Pinkett Smith showed support for her daughter Willow Smith's latest music as her husband Will Smith found out his Oscars fate from the Academy.

On Friday, Pinkett Smith took to her Instagram Stories to plug Willow's music video for her song "Psychofreak" with Camila Cabello.

The song is off of Cabello's latest album, "Familia."  

"WILLOW x Camila Cabello = psychofreak video out now," text over a photo of Willow and Cabello read along with a link to watch the music video.

Earlier on Friday, it was revealed that Smith is no longer allowed at the Oscars or any academy events for 10 years.

Following the board's decision, Smith issued a brief statement. 

"I accept and respect the Academy’s decision," the statement obtained by Fox News Digital read.

The move came after Smith slapped Chris Rock during the 94th Academy Awards. Rock had cracked a joke about Pinkett Smith’s bald head, making a reference to "G.I. Jane." Pinkett Smith has struggled with alopecia.

Smith previously announced his resignation in a statement last Friday, saying he had "betrayed the trust of the Academy" in a statement provided to Fox News Digital.

He has since apologized to Rock and the Academy as well. 

