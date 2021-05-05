Will Smith shares a more glamorous shirtless photo, promises to get in the 'best shape' of his life

Will Smith returned to Instagram with yet another shirtless photo, only this time he had a message of determination and hope to accompany it.

Earlier this week, the "Bad Boys" actor shared a shirtless photo of himself smiling while outside near a pond. In the snap, the actor is wearing nothing but a black pair of slippers, tight short shorts and a blue track jacket with no shirt on underneath.

In the image’s caption, he noted that he feels like he’s in the "worst shape of my life" given that the snap showed a bit more belly than the action star typically shows in movies. On Tuesday, the actor followed up with a more glamorous shirtless photo in which he poses in just a black pair of short shorts with his hands confidently on his hips.

"This is the body that carried me through an entire pandemic and countless days grazing thru the pantry. I love this body, but I wanna FEEL better," he captioned the image. "No more midnight muffins…this is it! Imma get in the BEST SHAPE OF MY LIFE!!!!!"

The star noted that he plans to partner with YouTube on a project that will see him get his "health & wellness back on track."

Smith has previously discussed the insecurity he sometimes feels showing himself shirtless after spending so many years being in peak movie star shape.

In his Facebook Watch series, "Bucket List," the entertainer got real about alcohol use and his weight while training for a half-marathon in 2019.

"I think of all the bucket lists, this is the one I'm most concerned about. Like, in my deepest honesty with myself, I really am not sure if I can run 13 miles," he admitted. "Being this far out of shape is kind of a little bit new for me. I didn't drink for over a decade."

"During my rise as a movie star, I was, like, wildly disciplined, so being in this place in my life, even something as simple as taking my shirt off while I'm out of shape, like, you know, this for me now allowing myself to be seen less than optimally is new," Smith added.

While training for his role as Deadshot in the 2016 "Suicide Squad" film, Smith told Men’s Journal that his workout regimen was so intense that he suffered an injury to his leg.

"When you're 47 years old, no injury is a mild injury anymore," the actor added at the time. "I was stepping back to throw a blow, and my calf popped. Everyone heard it. The doctor there told me that I was going to be down for six weeks, but I couldn't allow that."

